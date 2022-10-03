Scotland’s foremost business figures have urged the Scottish Government to allow entrepreneurs and business experts the space to help boost businesses at all levels.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Lord Willie Haughey said: “There are three people on this programme who really care about Scotland and Scotland’s people.

“I’d like to send a message to the First Minister today. During these trying times, can we put everything aside? Forget what we think on the constitutional issues?

“We would love to help in any way we can to get us through these problems. So please become engaged with anybody of all persuasions, if they’ve something to add to the debate.

“Here’s a message from people who are passionate about this country and who’d love to do a bit to help: Nicola, you know where we are!”

The show’s special guest, Dr Liz Cameron CBE, director and chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said in response: “I absolutely agree with that. Obviously, in my role at Scottish Chambers I am absolutely apolitical.

“However, now is the time when you get politics out of the way. I’m not interested in it right now. We’ve a crisis on our hands and we’ve also massive opportunities. So, I’m at a stage now when I’m saying we have just got to get on with it.”

Ms Cameron, who has travelled extensively to create international connections for Scotland’s business community, also cast doubt on whether political think tanks are able to deliver rapid business and economic solutions.

“You can have tanks that think and that’s a process many individuals believe will deliver; I’m not sure whether they deliver what we need fast enough.

“That’s why I’m going direct to businesses, I’m going direct to others all over the world.

“Government are a partner with me in some of my international trade work. That’s good because there’s that trust and they’ve given me the space to innovate because I don’t operate well when people put reins on me.

“So you’re absolutely right in saying to the First Minister and to all the other political leaders: ‘You focus on what you need to do, such as wanting the cost of business to be reduced. We also want support in the environment so we can invest . . . but let us do that.

“Get off the park in areas where you don’t have the expertise. If you have a challenge or a problem, bring us in.”

Sir Tom Hunter, noting that in her role for the Chambers Ms Cameron was flying the flag for Scotland and making vital connections, asked: “What do you hear when you’re out in potential export markets? What do they think of Scotland and what tips could you give Scottish businesses to export?”

Ms Cameron replied: “I recently met with a group of about 20 key businesspeople. We had a discussion about the economy and, obviously, the state we’re in just now with inflation, rising rates . . . all the stuff that’s there. We talked about whether this was the time to look at exporting.

“I think it’s probably a double-edged sword because you have businesses here I’ve been talking to over the past week or so that signed contracts with an exchange rate of X or Y and now they’re feeling the pain of this because they’re losing money with rising supply prices and raw materials, etc. Then there are the importing costs hitting them as well.

“However, overall, what I am picking up – and I really, really believe in – is that, yes, now is the time to grab business opportunities.

“If we sit and think, well, we can’t do it because we’ve problems with interest rates and the like, quite frankly, we’re missing so many chances. Now is the time!”