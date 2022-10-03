Armageddon, idiotic, bonkers . . . these are just some of the words being used to describe the UK’s mini-budget and subsequent furore in the markets. Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, Sir Tom Hunter said: “My goodness, even the IMF have given Britain a bit of a rap over the knuckles – and that’s usually reserved for developing countries, not for a G7 nation.”

Lord Willie Haughey noted: “The thing that’s frightened me the most from the announcement to where we are today is the Bank of England made it quite clear they would only be the bank of last resort. Within days they had to step in and buy bonds. That is scary. How can you get it so wrong?