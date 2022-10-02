SHARES in the pub giant that owns Glasgow’s famous Horseshoe Bar fell sharply this week after it highlighted deep challenges facing the hospitality sector.

Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,700 pubs and restaurants across the UK, warned this morning that cost inflation was “putting increasing pressure on margins”, adding that it was “also mindful of the pressures on the UK consumer over the coming months.”

The company said that its energy and utility costs will increase by around £150 million in 2022. Picture: Newsquest

M&Bs reported a 1.3 per cent fall in total sales for the 52 weeks ended September 24.

