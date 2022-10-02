SHARES in the pub giant that owns Glasgow’s famous Horseshoe Bar fell sharply this week after it highlighted deep challenges facing the hospitality sector.
Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,700 pubs and restaurants across the UK, warned this morning that cost inflation was “putting increasing pressure on margins”, adding that it was “also mindful of the pressures on the UK consumer over the coming months.”
M&Bs reported a 1.3 per cent fall in total sales for the 52 weeks ended September 24.
Wetherspoon puts pubs up for sale amid tough conditions
JD Wetherspoon has put more than 30 pubs up for sale.
The pub giant, chaired by outspoken licensed trade veteran Tim Martin, has instructed property agents CBRE and Savills to find buyers for a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold outlets.
Lights out as Scottish pubs predict widespread closures this winter
NEARLY half of pubs and bars across Scotland plan to reduce their opening hours and one in 10 expect to close completely this winter because they can’t afford to continue trading.
A new snapshot survey of the sector by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) further reveals that 5 per cent of outlets have not re-opened since the Covid lockdowns, while half are trading at significantly lower levels than prior to the pandemic.
Bar and restaurant group to close all 16 venues on Monday for 'wellbeing day'
SCOTTISH restaurant and bar operator Buzzworks Holdings is closing all 16 of its venues on Monday for its annual “wellbeing day” for its workforce.
Buzzworks said this would give its 650-plus staff “the opportunity to meet up, get to know each other in the great outdoors and take part in activities to help boost mental health and wellbeing”.
Hotel overlooking world-famous golf course sold to US real estate giant
US real estate business Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners has acquired the Dornoch Hotel in Dornoch.
The property, acquired for an undisclosed sum, will join AJ Capital Partners' Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection of hotels "located in the world’s most premier golf destinations".
