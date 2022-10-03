THE final sections of Trams to Newhaven track are set to be laid as the project prepares for the electrification of the full line.

Energisation of newly installed overhead lines during November and December will allow a testing and commissioning period to begin at the start of 2023.

Two final concrete pours will take also take place this week at Rennie’s Isle and Melrose Drive, City of Edinburgh Council said.

The Rennie’s Isle pour will be the longest on the project - 170m - and once completed track will be laid from Picardy Place to Newhaven, leaving only a small section at York Place to link the existing line with the new track.

Maria Ortega, Sacyr Farrans Neopul (SFN), project director on Edinburgh Trams York Place to Newhaven, said it is "excited to be reaching these key milestones which are critical to ensuring the delivery of the Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven Line".

"Our efforts are firmly focused on ensuring that we continue to work in a safe and timely manner to deliver a high-quality end product.

"As contractors, SFN has brought extensive experience in the light rail sector to this project.

"Despite the challenges of unprecedented times that we have experienced throughout the life cycle of the project we are proud of the progress we have made by working successfully alongside our partners, supply chain and client."

The Trams to Newhaven project remains on schedule for completion by spring 2023 and within the latest £207.3m budget, with all major construction anticipated to be complete by the end of 2022 ahead of the testing and commissioning period.

However, there are small pockets of public realm works that will now be completed in early 2023, the council said, because of industry wide challenges with the availability of materials and skilled labour, impacted by Brexit and the war in Ukraine along with significant demand for labour in the UK and overseas.

To date, 4.5km (96%) of track has been laid, with tram track now running continuously from Picardy Place to Tower Place, 100% of utility diversions have been completed and major civil works are finished on five of the eight new tram stops.

Scott Arthur, Edinburgh transport and environment convener, said: "Both the electrification of overhead lines along the entire Trams to Newhaven route and final concrete pours are major milestones for this important council project, and signal the final touches being made before we see trams on Leith Walk and beyond."

In the lead-up to overhead lines going live, a communications campaign will remind residents, businesses and stakeholders about the changes, including safety requirements and permits needed to carry out any work on properties along the route.

