By Ian McConnell

The first Jack Nicklaus-branded “residential golf community” in Europe has been launched today near Stonehaven.

Nicklaus Companies and Scottish developer FM Group declared the development of luxury homes at the historic Ury Estate, built around an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course which is currently under construction, was “set to be one of the most select golf residential-resort communities in the world”. The site includes Ury Castle.

Nicklaus Companies has designed more than 435 golf courses in 46 countries worldwide. However, fewer than 10 have been selected for the branding of the real-estate offering, as is happening at Ury, those behind the project near Stonehaven noted.

The first phase of the 1,600-acre, multi-million-pound development is being launched today. It comprises fully-serviced self-build plots and five-bedroom luxury homes for sale within The Nicklaus Village. The village is the first of three phases of development that will be released, including Golden Bear Homes and The Jack Nicklaus Retreat.

Owners can either buy or build their home, with most plots and houses offering a view of the golf course.

Known worldwide as the ‘Golden Bear’, Jack Nicklaus is an 18-time major championship winner. He has won The Opens twice at St Andrews, in 1970 and 1978, and at Muirfield in 1966. He was recently made an honorary citizen of St Andrews.

Jack Nicklaus said: “I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart.

“Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course."

He added: "The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

Jonathan Milne, of site owner and developer FM Group, said:“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching The Nicklaus Village, a luxury lifestyle community that will be unique in Scotland’s north-east.

“Nicklaus Companies have a track record of creating stunning residential communities at their courses world-wide, and we are very proud to be bringing Europe’s first Nicklaus-branded residential development to Scotland."

He added: "With a limited number of plots available, we’re expecting considerable demand from interested buyers both locally and internationally. This will include both golf enthusiasts and those who want to enjoy life in a stunning natural setting.”

Prices range from £600,000 for fully-serviced self-build plots, and from £950,000 for the homes.