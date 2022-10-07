Planning to invest in cryptocurrencies this month? We’ve made it easy with our complete guide to the top 10 best cryptocurrencies to invest in for October 2022.

Beginners having difficulties finding the best cryptocurrency to invest in this month, fear not! We’ve all been in this situation, so don’t worry! We understand how confusing it is when looking for new cryptocurrency investments. And that’s why we are here to help!

Best cryptocurrencies to invest in October 2022

Presented below is a quick overview of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in this year. Each of these coin projects will be reviewed in the following section.

Bitcoin

Ethereum

ApeCoin

Binance Coin

Uniswap

Solana

Dogecoin

Cardano

Terra

Avalanche

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

A closer look at the top cryptocurrencies to invest in October 2022

So, are you also looking for the next cryptocurrencies to buy for October 2022? Do you find yourself wondering: “should I be investing in altcoins?” or “should I be buying more meme coins?” Or maybe you’ve invested in some and now you have no idea what to invest in next?

There are a lot of options out there. It can get pretty hard. Especially when many crypto assets are attempting to do similar things or have plans so vast it will take decades for them to be fully conceptualized.

And to make things worse, the crypto industry is constantly changing. Traders’ interests change, infrastructure changes; a coin can be immensely popular one day and disappear the next.

The cryptos listed above represent the best cryptos to buy today, thanks to their mainstream appeal and potential for value increases. Let’s dive in and explore each of these cryptocurrencies individually so that you can gain a deeper understanding of why they are considered prize assets.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is overall the top crypto to buy in October 2022 as a beginner. Have you wondered if you can buy Bitcoin despite its expensive price? If you’re just starting in the crypto asset space for the very first time – Bitcoin could be the most undervalued crypto to buy today. This is because the leading crypto is a lot less volatile. After all, BTC is the biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization.

In terms of price and valuation, Bitcoin has been stuck in a consolation period over the first few months of 2022 – sitting between pricing levels of approximately $18,000 – $22,000. With that said, according to Bitcoin price predictions, BTC is expected to reach above $75,000 by the end of 2022. So if you’re looking to buy and hold cryptos for the long term, you might want to consider investing in Bitcoin.

Another important benefit of buying Bitcoin is that the leading digital currency can be fractionated. This means that you can buy just a small fraction of one Bitcoin unit.

For example, if Bitcoin was priced at $50,000 and you decided to invest $50 – you would be purchasing 0.1% of one coin.

This is ideal for those looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin for the first time without depositing large amounts of money.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the de facto choice of the best cryptos to invest in October 2022.

Most cryptocurrency projects analyzed in this article are built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. In fact, this seems to be the case with virtually most of the meme coins and metaverse projects that we came across today – so it goes without saying that Ethereum should also be considered if you wish to invest in the crypto market.

Put simply, if you are ready to invest in Ethereum for the end goal, despite the potential risk, ether has proved to be a good investment. It has the potential to outpace any other investment in the long run.

Ethereum has also experienced a tremendous hike in its price. From 2016 to the early of 2022, its price went from about $10 to over $3,550, increasing more than 32,000%.

Analysts estimate that the value of Ethereum (ETH) has plenty of room for growth ahead and investing in Ethereum is a good decision for the long-term. Therefore, it could be a good time to buy and hold Ethereum while the digital asset is currently undervalued.

3. ApeCoin

Another top crypto to buy and invest in October is ApeCoin. The gaming coin was launched in 2022 by the team behind Bored Ape Yacht Club. For those unaware, this is a platform that’s made up of 10,000 one-of-a-kind collectible Bored Ape non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This coin offers some of the best altcoins to buy, all of which are based on the Ethereum blockchain.

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 cryptocurrency with governance and utility features. This top cryptos’ price was at around $6.40 when it was first launched in early 2022. Within hours, APE prices were trading for around $42 per token. At the time of writing, the shitcoin’s price is around 55% below this figure.

To explain what ApeCoin project does, it was developed as a Metaverse crypto project. The cryptoi can be used for making online purchases via Shopping.io. This allows users to access products from eBay, HomeDepot, Amazon, Walmart, and more. Payments are processed by crypto exchange Coinbase.

The interesting part is that ApeCoin users receive a 2% discount when making online purchases with this coin.

ApeCoin is one of the best cryptos to buy according to most ApeCoin price predictions. You could also diversify by adding it to your portfolio.

4. Binance Coin (BNB)

Another crypto to add to your watchlist in October 2022 is BNB. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volumes and number of users. The crypto exchange also has its own native crypto asset – BNB, which allows users of its exchange to benefit from paying less commissions.

Binance coin can also be used for investing, payment processing and booking travel arrangements. It can also be exchanged for other forms of cryptocurrency assets, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin.

BNB is also the digital token that is used to support the Binance Smart Chain, which is home to a range of undervalued crypto tokens.

With that said, the price of Binance Coin has taken a beating in recent months like the rest of major crypto coins. The token has dropped below the $410 mark several times in 2022 already, which represents a discounted purchase price of over 45%.

5. Uniswap

The next crypto to consider buying is Uniswap. Primarily, Uniswap is home to a popular decentralized exchange that allows users to buy and sell digital currencies without requiring a centralized third party. This popularity has since resulted in Uniswap surpassing a market capitalization of $5.70 billion as of early 2022.

With that said, Uniswap has since expanded its business model by creating an online marketplace in conjunction with the NFTs and metaverse. Not only will this immerse the cryptos trading experience, but by offering its marketplace via the Uniswap network, buyers and sellers will be able to transact in a decentralized manner.

According to Uniswap price predictions, the coin is expected to reach $18 per token in 2022. With that said, the token now represents a discounted purchase price of over 60%.

6. Solana (SOL)

Solana is a functional open-source project that utilizes blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Although the idea behind the solana project began five years ago, the official launch of Solana was in March 2020. SOL is the native cryptocurrency that oversees all transactions on the Network.

Solana is one of the hottest crypto tokens that have been rising rapidly over the last year. The price of the coin has been continually making new all-time highs gaining the attention of investors worldwide. if you had invested $1000 in Solana when it launched in 2020 when it was trading at $0.78, you would have made over 410000% return.

According to Solana price predictions, the SOL coin is expected to increase by over 450% in 2022 and reach above $450 per token.

7. Dogecoin

Dogecoin is the best undervalued crypto to invest in October 2022 for upside potential.

Dogecoin was one of the most popular crypto to buy last year. After all, Elon Musk often tweeted about it in a positive way, which helped the meme coin achieve huge returns. To explain more, at the start of 2021, Dogecoin was trading for just $0.002. But is Dogecoin a good investment in 2022?

Fast forward to May 2021 and Dogecoin hit new highs of nearly $0.76 per coin. This achieved gains of over 19,000% in a matter of five months. However, the price of Dogecoin has since taken a significant downturn, with its price hitting 52-week lows of just $0.13.

However as a long term investment, the Dogecoin price predictions estimate the meme coin to reach above $1 by the end of December 2022. And with that being said, if you believe in this project, investing in Dogecoin now at a huge discount could make you a tremendous return given the upside potential.

8. Cardano (ADA)

Another top crypto to invest in today is Cardano. This cryptos is a popular, fast-growing blockchain technology that stands for secure and sustainable blockchain with ground-breaking use cases. Cardano is capable of “redistributing power from unaccountable structures to the margins.”

Its native cryptocurrency ADA has recently acquired expanded attention as one of the increasing numbers of proof-of-stake blockchains under construction in the crypto environment.

The Cardano project defines its protocol as a blockchain of the third generation intended to enable smart contracts with future applications of quality control and governance of the supply chain.

Investing in Cardano in 2022 is a wise choice to make because it is a very open and inviting environment that works the same for all. There are no barriers when it comes to trading and initially entering. All one needs to go into this market is some sort of deposit, and one is good to go, within a short period of time.

Many experts suggest that Cardano coin will bloom in the coming years, and along with it the entire crypto world. The digitization of money could have a huge impact in the market, hence it’s only expectable that crypto coins such as Cardano could rise in power.

9. Avalanche (AVAX)

The final project to consider from our list of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in October 2022 is Avalanche.

Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications. We can also describe the platform as a layer one blockchain for decentralized applications (DApps) and custom blockchain networks. In terms of functions, it is similar to Ethereum. However, it has unique features and characteristics that make it a unique and valuable cryptocurrency platform.

Just like other Ethereum rivals, Avalanche aims to become the number one blockchain for smart contracts. It offers a number of advantages, including a higher transaction output of up to 6500 tps, without compromising scalability. In fact, it offers significantly improved scalability, especially when compared to old blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

But do all these good features translate to a good investment? In other words, should you invest in Avalanche AVAX?

Investing in Avalanche can be extremely profitable. In fact, many have made huge profits by investing in AVAX. For instance, from July 2020, to August 2022, the price of AVAX has risen more than 2,200%, from $4.13 to $98.58.

​​What is the best crypto to invest in October 2022?

Although you might be looking to invest in cryptocurrency and the future of the NFTs and Metaverse, you should invest with caution. The reason for this is that many market commentators argue that this innovative industry is likely to be dominated by few players.

With this in mind, if you’re looking for the best crypto to invest in October 2022 you might want to consider projects like Solana or Ethereum.

Conclusion

This guide on top cryptos to invest in October 2022 has explained the fundamentals of each crypto on the list – in terms of the future potential and risks to consider.

With that said, we found that in terms of upside potential, Solana or Ethereum is the overall best crypto to invest in right now.

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.