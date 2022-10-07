XRP has been one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in history, with its value skyrocketing in early 2017. However, since the SEC instituted legal proceedings against Ripple in 2020, things have not been rosy for XRP.

In fact, in the last bull run, when Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies hit new all-time highs, XRP did not retest its 2017 highs. That said, XRP has remained resilient, especially in the current bear market, an indicator that the future could be bright.

This article looks at different XRP price predictions for the remaining part of 2022 and for years to come, up until 2030. We will also give you an idea of how to buy XRP easily.

XRP price prediction 2022

Like the rest of the market, XRP has been on a downtrend for most of 2022. However, XRP has started stabilizing at around $0.33. Will it keep going down, or is another price rally underway?

Read on, for an in-depth XRP price forecast for the remaining part of 2022 and the next 8-years.

XRP by the end of 2022: Like the rest of the market, XRP has largely been volatile for most of 2022. After a series of declines, XRP has been downtrend due to pressure from the broader market and regulatory issues surrounding Ripple. However, with volumes dropping across the market, XRP could rally towards the end of the year if there is a spike in volumes. For this reason, our XRP price prediction for the end of 2022 is $0.60.

XRP End of 2023: Even if there is a market-wide pump for cryptocurrencies, one cannot be lost in the fact that the cryptocurrency market tends to move in cycles. We are just in the first year of the bearish cycle, and if past cycles are anything to go by, then cryptos could drop in the early part of 2023 before consolidating for the rest of the year. For this reason, our XRP price forecast for 2022 is $0.50.

XRP end of 2025: Going by past cryptocurrency cycles, the entire cryptocurrency market could rally after the 2024 Bitcoin rally. This rally could reach its peak in 2025. The case against Ripple will possibly have ended at that time, too, which could see XRP hit its maximum potential. That's why our XRP price forecast by the end of 2025 is $5.

A historical look at the price of XRP

Like all other assets, you need a good background of a cryptocurrency's price to make an informed decision on where it could go next. Going by its past price action, there is no doubt that XRP is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy Today.

For nearly a decade now, XRP has been trading amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. It was the third largest cryptocurrency up until the case between Ripple and the SEC came up in 2020, pushing it lower on market cap rankings.

With this background, let's now look at where XRP could go in the coming months and years.

One of the most significant aspects of XRP is its connection to Ripple. While it is not a Ripple security - holding XRP does not give you a stake in Ripple - it is often construed as such. It is the reason XRP was heavily affected when the SEC case against Ripple started.

In reality, the two are different. XRP is a cryptocurrency, just like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all the rest. The only difference is that Ripple, a financial services company, chose to use XRP as its native cryptocurrency for cross-border payments. Also, some of the people who created the Fintech company Ripple were involved in developing XRP.

While being associated with Ripple has given XRP a lot of impetus in the market over the years, it is not the only reason for XRP's success. Part of the reasons why XRP is one of the best altcoins ever created is because of its potential to transform the banking industry.

XRP is known for its fast transaction speeds and low costs. This, coupled with Ripple's next-gen technologies, such as RippleNet, make XRP a cryptocurrency with the potential to restructure the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market.

Like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, XRP first made global headlines in 2017 when it rallied by an unprecedented 1200% in weeks. By the peak of the cryptocurrency rally in December 2017, XRP was trading at a high of $3.84.

However, following the cryptocurrency crash that started in January 2018, XRP faced a massive retreat. XRP then entered a consolidation in 2019, but after the SEC instituted a lawsuit against Ripple in 2020, XRP dipped again and lost its position as a top three cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

However, as the market started rising again after the Bitcoin halving in April 2020, XRP gained momentum. By the end of 2020, XRP had rallied by 795%. However, due to the dent that the case against Ripple had put on XRP, it did not manage to reach its all-time highs.

Since then, XRP has continued trading in the market's overall direction. As of September 2022, XRP is trading at $0.33.

Here is a brief of how XRP has been trading since it entered the market in 2012.

Jed McCaleb developed the XRP code and it entered the market in 2012.

As banks started showing interest in Ripple products in 2017, XRP rallied by 1200%.

In January 2018, XRP hit an all-time high of $3.84.

XRP dropped for most of 2018 before entering a consolidation phase in 2019.

XRP dropped in early 2020 after the SEC instituted legal proceedings against Ripple.

XRP rallied towards the end of 2020 but failed to retest its all-time highs of 2017.

XRP has dropped in price in 2022 alongside the rest of the market.

XRP price prediction 2022

To decide on the best cryptocurrency to buy now, it is best to understand its potential both in the short term and the long run. Like all other cryptocurrencies, it can be tough telling the direction that XRP will go at any given time. However, by looking at its price action, fundamentals, the broader market, and other macroeconomic factors, it is possible to make an informed XRP price prediction.

One of the most important factors to consider when making an XRP price prediction is the case between Ripple and the SEC. Back in 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple claiming. In the lawsuit, the SEC claimed that Ripple had sold over $1.3 billion of unregistered securities by issuing XRP. The case is why XRP lost its top 3 position in crypto rankings and one of the reasons why XRP has largely underperformed in the market.

In its case, the SEC wants Ripple to be fined the total $1.3 billion it raised through XRP and interest. While there has regularly been speculation that the two parties could eventually reach an out-of-court settlement, this has not been the case. As such, any time the case comes up for mention or new developments come up, XRP gets volatile.

It also creates anxiety amongst investors who want to buy XRP but are afraid that if the SEC wins the case, they could end up in deep losses. On the other hand, the ongoing crisis presents a massive buying opportunity for investors betting on Ripple winning the case. That's because such an outcome would be a massive buy signal that could easily push XRP past its 2017 highs.

Then there is also the fact that XRP does not operate in isolation. In 2021, XRP rallied on the strength of the broader market rally. Similarly, it dropped hard in 2022, following the crash across the cryptocurrency market.

Based on these factors, our XRP price forecast for 2022 is $0.60. That's a potentially huge increase in price, given that XRP is currently trading at $0.33.

XRP Price Prediction 2023

If you are a long-term investor, the best cryptocurrencies to buy now are those with utility. That's because these have the potential to keep going up over time, the market volatility notwithstanding.

XRP is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies that have high utility. That's because it is the native token of Ripple, a fintech company fast gaining traction in the cross-border payments market.

While traditional cross-border payments can take up to 24 hours to process, Ripple using XRP, can easily do the same in just a few seconds and at a fraction of the cost. As such, there is an incentive for banks to move to this system, which makes XRP a potentially high-growth cryptocurrency going into the future. However, with the lawsuit still ongoing, it could hold XRP back from exponential growth in 2023.

At the same time, going by past crypto cycles that follow the Bitcoin halving cycle, XRP will likely start 2023 in the red before entering a consolidation phase towards the end of the year. For this reason, our XRP forecast for 2023 is around $0.50.

XRP Long Term Price Forecast – 2025 and beyond

Up to this point, it is clear that XRP is a high potential cryptocurrency that could be rewarding to both short- and long-term investors. There is a chance that Ripple could win the case against the SEC. Adoption also continues to grow despite the ongoing case. Among the businesses that have already adopted Ripple technologies are top banks like Bank of America and Santander. All this gives XRP lots of potential as a high-value cryptocurrency to hold long-term.

At the same time, the broader market is likely to keep supporting XRP going into the future. For instance, if the current crypto cycle follows past ones, the entire crypto market could enter a bull market in 2024. This bull cycle could peak in 2025.

This rally, coupled with growing adoption, is why our XRP price forecast for 2025 is $5.

XRP Potential Highs and Lows

When investing in XRP, you can expect it to deal with high volatility. It's just the nature of the cryptocurrency market.

You don't have to worry about this, though, as our XRP price predictions factor in the potential highs and lows XRP could make over the years.

Newsquest

XRP use cases

Of the over 20k cryptocurrencies in the market Today, XRP is one of the few with high utility. If you want to buy and hold XRP, here are some of its core use cases that you might find interesting.

XRP is used for fast money transfers

XRP is one of the best methods to make cross-border payments. XRP can handle up to 1500 transactions per second and at pennies. With Ripple already using XRP in its cross-border payments system, you can expect this use case to keep growing over time. This factor could play a significant role in XRP's value growth going into the future.

XRP can help the billions of unbanked people globally

Over a billion people globally have no access to financial services. Cryptocurrencies present an opportunity for the financial inclusion of such people and give them a chance at wealth building.

XRP is of the cryptocurrencies best suited for this role due to its low-cost and fast transactions. This makes XRP a worthwhile cryptocurrency to buy and hold for the long haul.

XRP as a speculative asset

Asset speculation is an economic activity in its own right. That's because it creates jobs for the speculators and taxes for governments. On this front, XRP is one of the best. That's because it is highly volatile and presents many opportunities for buyers and short sellers at any given time.

Key XRP price drivers

If you have been reading the article so far, you have a good idea of XRP price history, price predictions, and its use cases that justify it as a good cryptocurrency investment today.

Now let's take an in-depth look at the key factors that could play a role in XRP's price going into the future.

The SEC case against Ripple

We had mentioned earlier that the ongoing case between Ripple and the SEC has a bearing on XRP's price. It was the reason XRP lost its ranking as the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Until it comes to a conclusive ending, XRP will continue to go up and down depending on traders' speculation on how the judgment could go.

Broader market price action

Despite its strong use cases and growing adoption, XRP is still heavily influenced by Bitcoin's price action. Whenever Bitcoin uplifts the broader market, XRP goes up as well. The reverse also holds true. At the moment, rising inflation and the war in Ukraine have turned the entire cryptocurrency market heavily bearish, and XRP has followed the trend.

Where do I buy XRP?

At this point, you have a good answer to the question, 'is XRP a good cryptocurrency investment today?' If based on our XRP price predictions, you believe it is a worthwhile bet, the next question is, where do I buy XRP?

There are many places where you can buy XRP. One of the best cryptocurrencies where to buy XRP is eToro.

eToro is trusted by more than 20 million users globally, and for a good reason. Unlike most cryptocurrency exchanges, eToro is regulated by top regulatory bodies such as the FCA, CySEC, FinCEN, FINRA, and ASIC.

eToro is also known for its affordable trading fees. You will also love the fact that eToro allows pretty low deposits. You can deposit as low as $50 and buy XRP for as low as $10.

eToro also comes with multiple deposit methods. You can make a card deposit, do a bank wire transfer, or even use an eWallet such as Skrill, Neteller, and even PayPal.

Is XRP the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Today?

XRP is undoubtedly one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy today. However, we believe there are better options you would consider for high returns and lower risks. One such cryptocurrency is Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum is in the process of an upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 that will make it faster and lower transaction costs. At the same time, Ethereum has a much lower regulatory risk than XRP. That's because Ethereum is entirely decentralized and is not associated with any company. Ethereum adoption is on the rise, too, which gives it a lot of potential for value growth going into the future.

XRP price forecast – conclusion

From this guide, you must have gained valuable insights into our XRP price predictions, use cases, and key value drivers going into the future.

XRP has been rough since the SEC started legal proceedings against Ripple in 2020. If the case ends in Ripple's favor, it could send XRP rocketing and easily make it one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies ever.

Besides, XRP adoption is on the rise, a factor that could help anchor the price up once the broader market gains upside momentum again.

FAQs

What price will XRP be trading at the end of 2022?

If there is a spike in crypto prices in the last quarter of 2022, XRP could end the year at $0.60.

What price will XRP be trading at in 2025?

Based on our analysis of XRP, this cryptocurrency will likely be trading at $5 by the end of 2025.

Can XRP hit $1 in 2022?

XRP has traded at $1 in the past, so it is an easy target. However, for this target to be achieved in 2022, the broader cryptocurrency market must turn bullish.

