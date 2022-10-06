Its Gothic spire and majestic cloisters have drawn comparisons with Hogwarts, Harry Potter’s school of wizardry.

Now one of Glasgow’s most visited buildings has inspired a collection of knitwear that wouldn’t look out on place on Hermione or Ron.

Designers from across Scotland have contributed to a range of knitted items all based on the University of Glasgow’s architecture – from the ornate details in the cornicing and spires to the sweeping arches and grand windows and modernism of the library.

University of Glasgow

Knitters will be able to create a teapot cosy inspired by the windows on the historic main building or a beanie hat based on the iconic cloisters arches.

The brief for the new pattern book was to produce an original design for

a hand-knitted garment or accessory referencing the built environment of

the university.

A university spokeswoman said the books, priced £25, had all sold-out by the end of yesterday's launch day.

The designers toured the main campus and the archives where they viewed original plans of the University’s Gilmorehill site in the West End of Glasgow.

Their designs are inspired by old and new elements of the buildings, from the neo-Gothic tower to the modern perpendicularity of the University Library.

University of Glasgow

A book, Knitting the University of Glasgow, was compiled by Professor Lynn Abrams and Professor Marina Moskowitz – both historians of Scottish knitted textiles – and Christelle Le Riguer, research co-ordinator at the University’s School of Humanities | Sgoil nan Daonnachdan. All three

are keen knitters.

The book is the result of a collaboration between historians,

the University Archives & Special Collections and a talented band

of independent Scottish knitwear designers, including staff and students at the university.

University of Glasgow

It is a part of the Fleece to Fashion project, which is researching the history of knitted textiles in Scotland from around 1780 to the present day and

will be sold through the University’s

gift shop.

In 2014, the university established the ‘Knitting-in-the-Round’ network which developed collaborations with a range of sectors – business, heritage, education, tourism and culture and arts.

The university employed a knitter-in-residence, Susan McComb, who used the institution’s architecture as her inspiration to produce original designs, some of which appear in the new patterns book.

In 2018, the team produced University of Glasgow Cochno knitting yarn.

University of Glasgow

The University’s Cochno Farm has a large sheep flock, primarily to service the needs of veterinary sciences.

The fleece from the Scotch Mule sheep was turned into a double-knit worsted yarn and sold through the gift shop.

Professor Abrams of School of Humanities, Sgoil nan Daonnachdan

at the University said: “The genesis of this book of knitting patterns, inspired by the built environment of the University of Glasgow, lies

in research carried out by historians into the economies and cultures of hand knitting in Scotland from the eighteenth century to the present.

“Scotland’s long tradition of knitwear production is rightly celebrated.

“It feels fitting therefore to celebrate the beauty of the University of Glasgow’s iconic buildings in knitted form. We hope that this book will be

as well received by knitters around

the world as our own branded wool – Cochno Wool – was when we launched that in 2018.”

Professor Moskowitz of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, USA, added:“Our aim as historians is to investigate the place and significance of hand-knitted textiles to Scotland’s economy and culture, in the past, the present, and the future.

“Scotland’s rich heritage of hand-knitted textiles contributes to other national industries, such as tourism and fashion.”



