THE latest redesign for a controversial junction and island in the Scottish capital has been unveiled and costed at £2.7 million.

A City of Edinburgh Council update showing the latest design for the Picardy Place junction that takes into account the concerns of businesses and residents in the area, and is expected to address issues over access, public ream and safety, goes before councillors today.

The busy junction, described as the "Gateway to the New Town", is separately currently claimed to be causing significant disruption for drivers with lane closures as part of tramworks.

The council’s transport and environment committee is being updated on the proposals. A council document states: “Internal and external engagement sessions were facilitated … to discuss the projects goals, constraints and provide an opportunity to raise issues that could be included or excluded from the project.”

The latest plan goes before councillors today. Picture: City of Edinburgh Council/Atkins/Turner & Townsend

Those involved in the consultation meeting included councillors, community council, local resident groups, the Cockburn Association, Spokes, Living Streets, RNIB, Edinburgh Access Panel and transport and planning representatives.

“The feedback is being used to develop the draft design that was included as part of the engagement sessions.

“A ‘you said, we did’ report will be issued to the attendees to inform them how their comments have been used in the design process,” the council said.

The next stage will involve detailed design and procurement up to December with construction expected from January too spring next year.

“The estimated cost for the delivery of this project is £2.7 million, however once the detailed designs are developed a more accurate cost estimate will be available,” the council said.

Earlier proposals identified that the plans should “improve the character of this Gateway to the New Town in line with the best practice requirements of a World Heritage site, create a high quality public place designed around the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, parishioners, visitors and for those for whom this area is part of their local neighbourhood, and reduce traffic pollution in the area”.

