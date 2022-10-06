Epson’s eco-conscious printers and Partner presence across Scotland win Epson a place on the Scottish Procurement Framework

For the first time ever, Epson’s heat-free print solutions are now available to Scottish Public Sector through the National Framework for Managed Print Solutions.

The Public Sector can procure Epson MPS solutions, delivered by one of the approved Epson subcontractors, including Active Office, Carbon Group, Highland Copiers, Metrik Solutions and Social Print & Copy.

Epson’s heat-free inkjet printers consume up to 83% less energy than laser printers and use up to 96%1 fewer consumables.

A worldwide switch from laser to inkjet printers by 2025 could reduce energy emissions within global printer usage by 52.6%, which aptly aligns Epson’s inkjet proposition with the Scottish Government’s goal to reach net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045.

The broad geographic coverage of Epson’s resellers means that Epson can offer Scotland’s public sector the same quality of service across all of Scotland, from the borders and central belt through to the Highlands and Islands.

The combination of a sustainable printing portfolio delivered by Epson’s resellers, all experts in their field and entrusted members of their local communities, is unique among other printer offerings available on the Scottish Procurement Framework.

Dominic Kennedy, Public Sector Account Manager for Epson UK, comments: “Epson’s inclusion in the Scottish Procurement Framework demonstrates just how important sustainability is becoming in the procurement criteria for the public sector. We are privileged to be on this framework and to be delivering cutting-edge solutions with all the personable qualities of a local service thanks to our resellers in Scotland.”

In addition to MPS solutions, a comprehensive catalogue of Epson imaging technologies is also available to purchase as part of Epson’s placement on the Scottish Procurement Framework. This includes all Epson’s A4 and A3 printers, large format printers, label printers and its sheetfed and flatbed scanners.

Alan Miller, Managing Director at Active Office, comments: “The strategy taken on the most recent Scottish Procurement Framework is one that we are extremely happy to be a part of. We believe that Public Sector customers in Scotland should have the option to work with honest, local suppliers with high customer service standards and quality product. We have many years supplying the Public Sector and so understand the structure and processes.

"We are thrilled to now be able to extend our offering into Managed Print. With sustainability being so important we are proud to be a subcontractor of Epson on this framework, as they are committed to reducing the environmental impact of technology. This goes hand in hand with our own ethos and values as a company providing sustainable alternatives to our customers. We are looking forward to taking this message to the Public Sector and offering something truly unique."

Colin Yule, Managing Director of Carbon Group, comments: “We are absolutely delighted to be an Epson subcontractor on the Scottish Procurement framework. This is a great achievement by the team working in partnership with Epson to provide local knowledge, expertise and support to Scottish Public Sector customers.

"It’s no secret that sustainability is at the heart of Carbon. As a Scottish company we see this as a massive opportunity to continue developing our team of digital workplace specialists committed to providing sustainable managed print and digital transformation services, and we look forward to working with the public sector to help implement our shared environmental goals and values.”

Mike Rae, Director at Highland Copiers, comments: “We are over the moon to be part of the Scottish Procurement Framework as an Epson approved subcontractor. Highland Copiersflies the flag of our slogan “discover true local”. Locally owned and directly employing our own service team we are thrilled that we are now able to offer our extremely high levels of customer service to the Public Sector.

"Sustainability is vitally important in the Highlands, as it is across all of Scotland. Highland Copiers have long had a commitment to our environmental responsibilities, shown by our offices and showroom – created with sustainability in mind and across our fleet of electric vehicles. Supplying Epson adds further to our environmental focus to allowing us to offer sustainable printing to our customers. We can’t wait to get started on the contract and look forward to re-engaging with our Local Public Sector.”

Stuart Callander of Metrik Document Solutions comments: "We have always worked closely with Epson to bring environmental and sustainability benefits to businesses throughout Dumfries and Galloway and are delighted to be able to do the same within the Public Sector. Being an Epson approved subcontractor on this Framework Agreement allows us to offer a LOCAL quality sales and aftersales service, which has previously been lacking in this area, whilst helping to continue our financial support to local charities and sporting clubs.”

Social Print and Copy CIC’s (SP&C) CEO and founder, Ian Gray, comments: “We are delighted to be an Epson approved subcontractor with other local resellers in this exciting opportunity. As a social enterprise our business aims are united with many third sector organisations who can access this Framework.

"Sustainability, promoting the net zero message and providing our end users with an affordable, transparent, and competitive options. As an asset locked social enterprise, we return all our profits for the benefit of social good, facilitating apprenticeship programmes for young people with barriers to work and equipping them with skills for their lives ahead.

"Epson’s low energy technology will enable SP&C to deliver a cost effective and environmentally leading service to our future customers. As such we are delighted to be aligned with a global partner in Epson who share our core values.”

Those interested in learning more about Epson’s heat-free inkjet proposition can visit www.epson.co.uk/heat-free-technology. And for those interested in adding Epson to their print solutions, they can visit: publicsector@epson.eu