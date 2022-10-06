Universities should contact parents if there are serious concerns about a student’s mental wellbeing - even without their consent.

Higher education institutions are being urged to be more proactive in their efforts to prevent student suicides.

New recommendations include the option of involving trusted contacts such as parents or others without agreement from the student, in situations where there are serious concerns about mental health.

Universities Scotland, the umbrella group for the sector, was involved in drafting the UK-wide guidance which will also make it mandatory for students to give a trusted contact when they register at university.

There should also be “check-ins” at the beginning of each new academic year for this to be updated if needed.

It comes after an internal report, published last year, found a student died by suicide after Edinburgh University failed to provide the necessary support, despite repeated warnings that her mental health was deteriorating.

University bosses admitted a series of failings in the support for Romily Ulvestad, who was found dead at her parents’ home in London in April during the UK’s first Covid lockdown, just days after her 21st birthday.

The new guidance, published by Universities UK (UUK) in partnership with the Papyrus suicide prevention charity, is the first time a consistent practice has been proposed for the sector.

UUK, which represents 140 universities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said the recommendations place the student at the centre of decisions about their safety and care.

But it said that, while it is always preferable to get agreement from the student, if there are serious concerns about their safety or mental health then universities can decide to involve trusted contacts without their agreement.

It advised that those decisions should be taken by appropriately qualified staff and supported by senior leadership and made in the student’s best interests.

An investigation by The Ferret, published two years ago, found that all but one of Scotland’s 15 universities fail to keep a record of student suicides.

Stirling was the only Scottish university which knew how many of its students took their own lives. Other universities said they record student deaths, but do not distinguish suicides.

Universities are also being urged to review their suicide prevention plans and policies to keep students safe, working closely with NHS services.

The sister of a student who died by suicide, having not turned up for a university placement, welcomed the new recommendations as “a brilliant system”.

Isabella De George lost her brother Harrison almost two years ago.

Asked if it was a system likely to have helped him, she told BBC Breakfast:

“I definitely think it would’ve helped Harrison, and I think it’s a brilliant system because the fact that the student is able to control who they want it to be, whether that is a family (member) or friend or whoever, somebody that they trust I think is just fantastic.”

She said when someone is at “crisis point” they are unable to think freshly, so having a trusted contact in place already is “a safety net”.

Her brother had been studying a PGCE when he died, and had been on placement at a local college.

She said the placement had not contacted the university, the student, or the family to let them know he had not turned up that day.

“I think if the university had been able to contact us and have that information of our contact details, they would’ve been able to alert us sooner as well,” she added.