One of the world’s leading hotel groups is to launch the UK debut of their new hotel brand in Scotland.

Hyatt announced it had entered into a franchise agreement for SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course near Kelso in the Scottish Borders.

It will mark the debut of their Destination by Hyatt brand, joining their existing portfolio of Destination by Hyatt hotels in Sardinia, Ibiza and America.

Hyatt Hotels confirmed plans to fully transform the countryside property, which dates from the 12th century, into a luxury retreat, with the addition of 58 rooms and suites to the property’s existing accommodations, as well as 12 cottages.

The work is expected to be complete by late 2022, with an additional 49 cottages set to open by 2024.

Hyatt

Felicity Black-Roberts, Hyatt’s vice president of development, Europe, said: “SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course is a property of distinction and an exciting milestone for the growth of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio in the region.

SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel & Golf Course will feature two restaurants, three bars and two lounges, as well as a 6,458-square-foot spa facility with two saunas and outdoor infinity pool.

It represents the second Hyatt-branded property in Scotland, joining the recently announced Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket.