SCOTTISH experts are helping develop a one-stop fuelling point for hydrogen and electric ships aimed at helping slash emissions in the shipping industry.
The novel design concept, which is planned to be operational by March 2025, will use liquid hydrogen as the basis for providing three fuelling options for powering small craft including liquid hydrogen, compressed gaseous hydrogen, and electric charging.
The University of Strathclyde and Orkney College, University of the Highlands and Islands, are part of a consortium led by Unitrove which has won UK Government funding to explore the development of an innovative zero-emission multi-fuel station (ZEMFS) that could power both hydrogen and electric ships.
The project is funded by the Department for Transport, and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. As part of a Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round the DfT allocated over £14 million to 31 projects supported by 121 organisations from across the UK to deliver feasibility studies and collaborative research and development projects in clean maritime solutions.
Peilin Zhou, Professor of marine engineering at the University of Strathclyde, said: “As a CMDC project, ZEMFS provides a unique opportunity for industry and academics to work together to tackle the challenge of decarbonisation in shipping by providing a novel hydrogen bunkering and electric charging solution. We are extremely pleased to have such an opportunity to collaborate with partners who are real pioneers in maritime decarbonisation.”
Mark Shiner, curriculum leader for maritime and engineering at Orkney College UHI and team leader for the world’s first government-recognised hydrogen vessel crew training course, said: “With so many innovative developments from so many directions, it is vital that we strive for standardisation in training, equipment, fittings, safety, and practice at an international level.
“Adapting existing frameworks will not always suffice, and we look to international bodies to develop such frameworks. Only then can we take zero-emissions shipping from one nation to another. Only then will transnational zero-emissions technology be possible.”
