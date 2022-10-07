A SCOTTISH luxury lingerie brand developed for use after breast cancer surgery has received a major investment from a London-based investor who watched its founder’s emotional appearance on Dragons’ Den.

The backer, who already operates in a retail environment, has invested £200,000 in LoveRose after watching founder Caroline Kennedy Alexander on the BBC One series, as part of a £300,000 fundraising round.

The investor, who wishes to keep their identity private, was moved to invest in what is described as the UK’s first luxury lingerie brand developed specifically for post breast cancer surgery, after being impressed by the Edinburgh-based brand’s business ethos and following their own personal experience of breast cancer.

The firm said investment will help accelerate the brand’s growth, through developing brand awareness and expanding the product line offering, which will include a new Essentials line due to be launched later this year.

It said the new range will allow more post-breast cancer surgery women, and also the many non-cancer consumers who have been purchasing the products, to wear LoveRose.

Ms Alexander said: “It’s fantastic news to have successfully closed a round of £300,000 investment – including this £200,000 commitment from our latest private investor.

“I am enormously excited about the potential for the LoveRose brand, which is about so much more than just bras – we put the emotional and psychological needs of our clients first. This is a market that’s shockingly under-served and so we’re helping to fill a massive and pressing unmet need.

“Our post-surgery bras give our customers confidence and renewed self-esteem. Unlike other post-operation underwear, which tends to be bland, matronly, and synthetic, our lingerie is designed with wire-free engineering and crafted luxuriously.”

LoveRose began when founder Ms Alexander saw a gap in the market for luxury lingerie while she was recovering from her own cancer journey, of a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

LoveRose is named in memory of her sister, Rose, one of two of her sisters to have died from cancer. Ms Alexander is one of six sisters, four of whom, including Caroline, have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

LoveRose is also expanding its portfolio of business mentors and advisers to work on elevating the brand.