By Scott Wright
SCOTCH whisky giant Diageo has warned of “ongoing volatility” linked to geopolitical events, inflation, and Covid as it highlighted an encouraging start to its current financial year.
The Johnnie Walker and Bell’s distiller underlined its “resilience” and “ability to navigate these headwinds” yesterday while declaring it remains “well positioned” to meet its medium-term guidance for sales and profits growth.
The drinks giant, which owns a vast portfolio of brands including Guinness, Gordon’s, Tanqueray, and Baileys, told the City that it expects to grow organic operating profit “sustainably in the range of 6% to 9%” in the next two years.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant Diageo hails ‘star’ Johnnie Walker as sales recover
Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “We have made a good start to fiscal 23, with organic net sales growth across all regions, reflecting our advantaged portfolio, our continued investment in brand building and our agile supply chain and culture. I would like to thank my colleagues for their continued creativity and drive.
“We expect the operating environment to remain challenging with ongoing volatility due to geopolitical uncertainty, a weakening of consumer spending power, inflationary pressures and disruption related to Covid-19.
“However, I am confident in the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate these headwinds while executing our strategic priorities, including our ambitious 2030 sustainability plan.
“We remain well-positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance for fiscal 23 to fiscal 25 of organic net sales growth consistently in the range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit growth sustainably in the range of 6% to 9%.”
The update comes after Diageo highlighted a “star” showing by Johnnie Walker in July as the company reported a 21.4 per cent rise in net sales to £15.5 billion for the year to June 30.
The distiller said it sold more than 21 million cases of its flagship Scotch whisky brand over the period, representing a 34% rise in sales, helped by the recovery of the on-trade from the pandemic.
Last month, Diageo announced that it had sold the Archers Peach Schnapps brand to De Kuyper Royal Distillers of the Netherlands.
The company said that as part of the transaction it had agreed a 24-month manufacturing supply agreement with the new owner.
Shares in Diageo closed the day up 22.64p at 3,804.14p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here