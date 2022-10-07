By Scott Wright
A GLASGOW-based sustainable packaging firm has unveiled plans to invest £15 million to expand production capacity as it targets adding more than 120 jobs to its headcount.
Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging, which employs around 230 staff, is planning to expand manufacturing capability at its 14-acre Dawsholm Park site with the development of an innovation and design hub.
The self-funded plans also include a new factory to help meet increasing global demand for its moulded fibre and corrugated cardboard, which are used as alternatives to single-use packaging.
Cullen supplies products such as avocado trays and coffee cup carriers to major names in the supermarket and fast-food sectors, and healthcare products made of moulded fibre to the NHS. It also makes more intricate bespoke packaging to protect goods ranging from fine wines to electricals.
The company, which exports to more than 30 countries, said the additional capacity it is planning would double its output to more than one billion pieces per year.
Owner David MacDonald said: “It’s hugely exciting. The world’s biggest companies, across multiple industries, are looking to moulded fibre to solve many of their sustainability challenges faster than seems possible.
“To win, they need disruptive thinking – brilliant design and inspired innovation – but they also need those new products made at scale. That’s the really hard part but we rise to that seemingly impossible and urgent challenge. Indeed, the expansion further enhances our ability, enabling Cullen to deliver more than one billion compostable and recyclable products per year. That makes us almost unique, globally, at helping to solve the biggest packaging challenges we’ve ever known.”
Earlier this year, Cullen developed a fibre dry goods packaging product, The Fibre Bottle, which it said enables brands producing vitamins, supplements, dry foods, homecare and horticultural products to remove 270 million single-use plastic bottles or pouches from shelves annually.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here