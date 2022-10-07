Scottish technology provider Zonal has acquired digital loyalty company Airship as it expands further into servicing the hospitality sector.

Set up in 1979 when its family owners developed a system to control shrinkage at their Midlothian hotel, Edinburgh-based Zonal provides point-of-sale, online ordering, booking systems, kitchen management and stock control systems to more than 16,000 hospitality and leisure businesses. Airship, meanwhile, provides customer relationship management (CRM) tools designed specifically for the hospitality sector.

The two firms have worked in partnership for the past three years and have more than 100 shared customers. The deal will lead to further integration of the products offered by both companies.

Dan Brookman will remain in place as chief executive of Airship, working out of the company's existing Sheffield office. Stuart McLean, chief executive of Zonal, said he was "very excited" about the deal.

“This move will further integrate our products and represents a huge opportunity for our customers, who will benefit from the data-driven, business-building, and revenue-driving benefits that this integration will bring," Mr McLean said.

"Teams across both businesses will be working hard to bring the benefits of this new partnership to customers old and new and we are all looking forward to building the business together.”

Mr Brookman added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the next stage of our growth. This new partnership with Zonal gives us a springboard in the UK and US and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve together. "

Zonal claims to be the UK's largest hospitality technology company, with clients ranging from independent operators up to major chains such as JD Wetherspoon, Greene King, The Restaurant Group and Bourne Leisure.