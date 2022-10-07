Scottish technology provider Zonal has acquired digital loyalty company Airship as it expands further into servicing the hospitality sector.
Set up in 1979 when its family owners developed a system to control shrinkage at their Midlothian hotel, Edinburgh-based Zonal provides point-of-sale, online ordering, booking systems, kitchen management and stock control systems to more than 16,000 hospitality and leisure businesses. Airship, meanwhile, provides customer relationship management (CRM) tools designed specifically for the hospitality sector.
The two firms have worked in partnership for the past three years and have more than 100 shared customers. The deal will lead to further integration of the products offered by both companies.
Dan Brookman will remain in place as chief executive of Airship, working out of the company's existing Sheffield office. Stuart McLean, chief executive of Zonal, said he was "very excited" about the deal.
READ MORE: Zonal secures deal to supply pub giant M&Bs
“This move will further integrate our products and represents a huge opportunity for our customers, who will benefit from the data-driven, business-building, and revenue-driving benefits that this integration will bring," Mr McLean said.
"Teams across both businesses will be working hard to bring the benefits of this new partnership to customers old and new and we are all looking forward to building the business together.”
Mr Brookman added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the next stage of our growth. This new partnership with Zonal gives us a springboard in the UK and US and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve together. "
Zonal claims to be the UK's largest hospitality technology company, with clients ranging from independent operators up to major chains such as JD Wetherspoon, Greene King, The Restaurant Group and Bourne Leisure.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here