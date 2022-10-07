By Scott Wright
CULLEN Eco-Friendly Packaging was the big winner at last night’s Glasgow Business Awards, lifting three prizes on an evening that celebrated the achievements of city-based companies in challenging times.
The packaging manufacturer, based in Dawsholm Park towards the west of the city, was named most outstanding business at a glittering event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central hotel. It capped a memorable evening for Cullen, which also won the awards for best performing large business, and innovation in business.
Cullen, which began life as a cardboard box manufacturer in Tradeston in 1921, supplies companies across a range of sectors with high-quality, sustainable packaging. With annual turnover of £15 million, the company has manufactured more one billion eco-friendly products since 2019.
The three titles picked up by Cullen were among 17 awards presented on the night. These included the award for excellence in communications, sponsored by The Herald. This award was presented by Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald, to AC Whyte & Co.
The Glasgow Times, sister newspaper to The Herald, again sponsored the award for Glasgow’s favourite business, which this year went to Glasgow Science Centre. The venue, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, has played a key role in the redevelopment of Clydeside, where neighbours include BBC Scotland and STV. The centre has also been credited with working hard to improve access to its facilities, providing more than 100,000 travel grants to people from Glasgow’s most-deprived areas to encourage the next generation to engage with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
This year’s ceremony, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland with The Herald as media sponsor, highlighted the resilience and determination of Glasgow businesses in the face of challenging circumstances. Those qualities were underlined by the presentation of the first ever Glasgow Business Award for Business Resilience, which went to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. The charity received high praise for its proactive approach to safeguarding its operations through resilience planning, ensuring that it can continue to operate when disruption occurs.
Building on the 2021 ceremony and the COP26 conference on climate change held in Glasgow last November, sustainability was again a core focus of the event, with three awards presented on this theme. Matthew Algie was named green champion, GlasGo Bus Alliance was recognised for net zero achievement, and Barclays took home the award for sustainable development. The latter was awarded for its recently opened Glasgow campus on the south banks of the Clyde, in which the bank invested £330 million.
KC Group Shipping took home two awards on the night. As well as the prize for international trade, chief executive David W Milne was crowned entrepreneur of the year. KC recently established the first Scotland to China direct shipping route which has been hailed as a breakthrough for Scottish trade.
The final accolade of the evening, the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Award for Lifetime Achievement, was presented to Professor Pamela Gillies CBE of Glasgow Caledonian University, for services to education.
Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “This year’s awards ceremony comes at a time where many of our members are entering into more uncertain, challenging and unprecedented times. It feels pertinent to recognise the hard work undertaken by Glasgow’s business community to continue to flourish at this time.
“Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has been highly impressed by the high standard and variety of nominees celebrated tonight. It demonstrates the unwavering passion and entrepreneurship present in Glasgow and its pivotal role in restrengthening the Scottish economy.
“Thank you to our sponsors and all our entrants, and congratulations to our deserving winners on the evening.”
Judith Cruickshank, managing director of Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Glasgow Business Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, innovation and resilience of the city’s businesses, and the individuals behind them.
“We are proud to continue our longstanding support for the event and for Glasgow’s business leaders. This year’s winners reflect the core values which have shaped Glasgow into the forward thinking, thriving city that it has become today.
“We’d like to extend our congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to continuing to provide the support that Glasgow businesses need to drive the economy forward and lead Scotland into a bright future”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here