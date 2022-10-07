By Ian McConnell

THE entrepreneur behind the UK's first Level X at Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre, featuring a virtual reality zone, arcade games, an indoor mini golf course and ten-pin bowling, has flagged expansion plans.

Founder Tim Wilks says he already has plans to open at least four more Level X venues across the UK in the next 18 months, with a 65,000 sq ft site in the centre of Middlesbrough looking likely to open before the end of the year.

The Level X in St Enoch Centre, which opened in late summer, is in a 30,000 sq ft space vacated by Hamleys Toys.

Mr Wilks, who launched his first Lane7 boutique bowling alley nine years ago, said a “post-Covid world of immersive and futuristic, family-focused entertainment is long overdue”.

The Glasgow Level X features “Alt Verse”, a virtual reality zone that allows customers to experience a wide range of games and roaming multi-player games through VR headsets, as well as a number of single player VR pods.

It also includes “Level Up”, described as “an eclectic collection of the newest and most nostalgic arcade sensations from around the globe, including giant Hungry Hippos”.

The “Big Putts” indoor mini golf course features technology in the ball that keeps score for players, displayed on screens around the course.

And “Gutterball” ten-pin bowling features graffiti art, and bespoke bowling balls.