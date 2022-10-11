MORRISONS is set to sell 28 McColl’s stores including one in Scotland as part its proposal to take over the convenience store group.

It comes after the Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into Morrisons' reported £190 million purchase of stores owned by McColl’s.

The CMA has said it “proposes to accept” the offer from Morrisons to sell the McColl’s stores to address competition concerns in the areas where those stores are located.

The CMA found that the deal “would not harm the vast majority of shoppers or other businesses”, but that it raised competition concerns in 35 areas.

The two retailers "accepted these concerns and engaged with the CMA in discussing potential remedies", it said.

Morrisons has now offered to divest 28 McColl’s stores to a purchaser or purchasers to be approved by CMA. This includes one store in Perth.

The CMA said it “is minded to accept these proposals, which appear to be suitable to restore the loss of competition brought about by the deal across each of the 35 local areas”.

While the number of McColl’s stores that Morrisons is proposing to sell is lower than the number of areas in which concerns were identified, the sale of some stores would address the concerns in multiple areas, the CMA said.

The authority is now consulting on the proposals, known as undertakings, for the sale of these stores.