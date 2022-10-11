PLANS for a new climbing centre that would create 24 jobs have been unveiled.

The Climbing Hangar, which has sites across the UK including in London, Liverpool and Swansea, is aiming to transform an industrial unit at East Telferton, Edinburgh into a bouldering centre.

Graham and Sibbald, which has prepared the application statement for the compnay, said the proposal would see the unit converted into a modern climbing centre with associated office space, changing facilities, and locker rooms

The site would also feature a small café, ancillary to the overall use, “to allow participants to interact socially and recuperate”.

Graham and Sibbald said: “The proposed use would generate 24 employment opportunities, with many of these expected to be drawn from the surrounding area.

"The site is accessible by a number of sustainable methods including walking, cycling, and public transport, and will feature levels of parking below the maximum parking level specified by City of Edinburgh Council guidance.

“The development falls within the definition of ‘sustainable development’, as per the definition in Scottish planning policy, and therefore benefits from a presumption in its favour as a significant material consideration.”

The Climbing Hangar opened its first climbing centre in Liverpool in January 2011, and has in recent years expanded across the UK with new operations.

“The type of climbing proposed at The Climbing Hangar is known as bouldering, which differs from other types of rock climbing in that ropes and harnesses are not part of the equipment,” the statement continued. “Participants are enabled to freely climb the walls, and are protected by padded crash mats which are installed around the floor underneath the climbing walls.

“This makes bouldering a very accessible form of climbing, as no specialist equipment or training is required in order to enter the sport. It is therefore growing in popularity as a social, leisure, and exercise activity.”

