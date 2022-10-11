PLANS for a new climbing centre that would create 24 jobs have been unveiled.
The Climbing Hangar, which has sites across the UK including in London, Liverpool and Swansea, is aiming to transform an industrial unit at East Telferton, Edinburgh into a bouldering centre.
Graham and Sibbald, which has prepared the application statement for the compnay, said the proposal would see the unit converted into a modern climbing centre with associated office space, changing facilities, and locker rooms
The site would also feature a small café, ancillary to the overall use, “to allow participants to interact socially and recuperate”.
Graham and Sibbald said: “The proposed use would generate 24 employment opportunities, with many of these expected to be drawn from the surrounding area.
"The site is accessible by a number of sustainable methods including walking, cycling, and public transport, and will feature levels of parking below the maximum parking level specified by City of Edinburgh Council guidance.
“The development falls within the definition of ‘sustainable development’, as per the definition in Scottish planning policy, and therefore benefits from a presumption in its favour as a significant material consideration.”
The Climbing Hangar opened its first climbing centre in Liverpool in January 2011, and has in recent years expanded across the UK with new operations.
“The type of climbing proposed at The Climbing Hangar is known as bouldering, which differs from other types of rock climbing in that ropes and harnesses are not part of the equipment,” the statement continued. “Participants are enabled to freely climb the walls, and are protected by padded crash mats which are installed around the floor underneath the climbing walls.
“This makes bouldering a very accessible form of climbing, as no specialist equipment or training is required in order to enter the sport. It is therefore growing in popularity as a social, leisure, and exercise activity.”
Bank of England warns of 'material risk' to economy
THE Bank of England has warned of a "material risk" to the UK's financial stability after being forced to buy up more government bonds.
The central bank increased the number of bonds it was buying on Monday, as part of a scheme that ends on Friday.
Employment rises in Scotland but experts warn of labour shortages
Scotland's employment rate is marginally higher than the UK as a whole, new figures show, with just over three-quarters of people defined as being in work.
The Office for National Statistics has released its labour market report for June to August 2022, finding employment had dropped overall by 0.3 per cent to 75.5 per cent.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here