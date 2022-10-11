ENSURING the early learning and childcare sector has the best people with the right skills – from a diverse range of backgrounds – is a key focus for the new curriculum manager at one of Scotland’s leading colleges.

Angela Reid, who took up the position at South Lanarkshire College in August, explains: “The early learning and childcare workforce in Scotland does not represent the children it cares for, in terms of race, ethnicity , gender, disability or language and that’s something I want to address.

“By working with the community, we are looking at how we bring underrepresented groups into the college, to provide more opportunities, and benefit from a range of experience and knowledge. It is hoped that projects planned for the coming months will let the community see what the college has to offer, and encourage people to consider training for a career in early learning and childcare.”

The East Kilbride-based college offers more than 200 courses to 5000 students across thirteen curriculum areas, catering for everyone from senior phase pupils and those with significant barriers to learning, through to third year degree level students.

In her role in Early Education and Childcare, Angela oversees a team of 15 lecturers in one of the college’s busiest curriculum areas.

The department offers a range of courses, from senior phase school programmes such as Foundation Apprenticeships, through access courses for adults, to HNC, PDA and HND qualifications.

“It is a very wide remit,” explains Angela. “There are challenges, particularly because as we move out of the pandemic, any post-Covid recovery is being hampered by the cost of living crisis. Let’s not forget, either, that Covid has had a huge impact on young people – for many, it has been an Adverse Childhood Experience. As such, we are currently adding to our already comprehensive suite of courses in response. Mental health, resilience and outdoor play are the topics of our most desirable courses at present.

“Our aim is to continue to meet the needs of our learners, and the sectors we support. South Lanarkshire College prides itself on its collaborations with local employers and businesses, and I want to keep that going to ensure we stay right at the forefront of providing what the childcare sector needs.”

South Lanarkshire College

Angela was a medical secretary for many years, but had always harboured a dream of working with children.

“I remember in third year at high school, doing a week’s work experience at a nursery in Greenock,” she explains. “There was a little girl who was non-verbal, and had complex needs. The staff said she just didn’t speak at nursery at all, but I spent my week getting to know her and building up a relationship and by the end of my time there, he had started to talk.

“The staff couldn’t believe it, they were overjoyed. And it made me realise the value of play, of having space and time to spend with a child and building relationships. It really inspired me, and I think at that point, I knew I wanted to work with children in some capacity.”

She adds, smiling: “However, after leaving school, life got in the way and I got a job, and had a family – it wasn’t until my youngest daughter went to school that I thought about going to college.”

Angela completed an NC at James Watt College in Greenock in 2010, then moved south and continued her studies, going on to complete a degree, before returning to Scotland to study for a Masters at Glasgow University.

“As part of my placement, I spent time at City of Glasgow College who then offered me a job,” she says. “I went on to become Acting Head of Curriculum, and that experience gave me the confidence to apply for the post here at South Lanarkshire. I’m really proud of what I have achieved, and I think what my story does, is show there is no one way to achieve an education. Mine was not the traditional route, as I keep telling my own three daughters, and I think it is really important to get that message over to learners of all ages, particularly adults with young children who are perhaps thinking it’s too late for them to return to education.

“It is not too late. There are lots of ways to achieve your goals.”

As a manager, Angela will take a “hands-on, open door” approach, she says.

“This is a fast-paced sector and a busy faculty, but connecting with students, and supporting staff in their own professional development are key,” she says. “I’m really excited about the role – the support network at South Lanarkshire College is fantastic, and there is a real sense of community, with lots of opportunities for us all to learn from each other.”

Angela adds: “The curriculum is already very broad, but it’s important we continue to respond to what the sector needs, and we are looking at developing a number of short courses and microcredentials to give people a taste of what we offer and gain additional skills. We are also developing bespoke packages for local authorities and private care providers based on their feedback, which will allow us to focus on the areas of most interest and value to the sector – part of future-proofing the college.”

Angela is also part of a team working in collaboration with Clyde College on the next generation of HNC qualifications. South Lanarkshire College is a pilot centre for the Next Gen HNC Childhood Practice and began delivery in August.

“It has been fantastic,” she explains. “It is about taking a holistic, more flexible approach and giving learners the skills that employers really want. This qualification integrates essential 21st century meta-skills and supports learners to develop critical industry, subject-specific technical skills. The staff team and learners alike are gaining a tremendous amount from the new qualification and we are looking forward to implementing it fully next year.”

Angela admits her third year schoolgirl self “would not believe” the way her career has turned out.

“I was quite shy at school and I didn’t have much confidence – I didn’t think college or university was for me,” she says. “I am lucky to be doing this job – my aunt advised my mum, who in turn advised me that if you do something you love you’ll never work a day in your life and it is so true. I appreciate what a fortunate position I am in.

“Colleges have an important role to play in helping people achieve their dreams. University can sometimes be seen as the glamorous route but education and the need for support go hand in hand and the nurturing role colleges provide cannot be underestimated.”