A GROUP of heritage and urban design experts have raised concerns over the partial demolition of an A-listed Sir Basil Spence landmark.

The Edinburgh Urban Design Panel, which scrutinises planning applications and has members including heritage watchdog the Cockburn Association, Edinburgh Architectural Association and Historic Environment Scotland, responded to plans for the former Scottish Widows headquarters in the Scottish capital.

Designed in 1970-71 by the architectural practice of Sir Basil Spence, Glover & Ferguson, the building now lies empty after its previous tenant, Lloyds Banking Group left in 2020.

The plan will bring almost 200 homes.

Schroders Capital Management, the fund manager responsible for the building, has appointed a design team led by Edinburgh-based development management practice Corran Properties Limited “with the aim to resolve the building’s issues”.

Morgan Architects is undertaking the task of “developing both a vision and a solution to bring the building up to high-quality, modern standards – whilst ensuring that the wider site contributes positively to the surrounding neighbourhood”.

The site. Picture: Schroders Capital Management/Morgan Architects

The design panel said in its submission on the application: “The panel noted ongoing work to prepare a conservation and heritage statement but considers a conservation plan should be prepared to justify on an evidence base any intervention that results in partial demolition of the A-listed building and/or the loss of its landscape setting.

“In the panel’s view the proposed level of intervention does not reflect a conservation-led approach.

“In addition, while the proposal is to develop housing on part of the site, this would not be considered an enabling case, given the proposed approach to demolition and new build.

“With respect to any new development and landscape proposed within the site curtilage the Panel advocated that this must be of significant quality and informed by the context.

“The panel acknowledged the issues with respect to finding a use for the building and its setting and therefore encouraged an approach which considers partial demolition/adaptation of the buildings versus entire demolition.

“However, for an approach like this to be considered it will have to be fully evidenced and justified through the conservation plan.”

The panel also “encouraged the retention and/or conservation where possible of elements of the listed building both with respect to the external fabric - of note the glazing and panels - the internal fabric - of note the stair and lift cores, reception stair and stone-lined cafeteria - and the entrance with entrance pools".

“It was also noted that when presenting this proposal, the existing and proposed conditions should be clearly illustrated to allow a full understanding of the proposed changes,” it added.

