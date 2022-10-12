By Scott Wright

AN Aberdeen-based trainer of sea cadets has highlighted a sharp rise in applications as the UK’s reputation as a renewable energy hub grows.

North Star declared that prospective seafarers have cited positive reports about the future of the renewables sector and news of the company securing four long-term charters for its first hybrid-propulsion offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) as the reasons for applying.

The company has been running a three-year industry-recognised programme for 26 years, and currently has 94 people in training at nautical colleges around the UK. Trainee cadets spend time aboard North Star’s 41-strong fleet of emergency support vessels, which are on duty around the clock, 365 days a year for North Sea oil and gas installations.

North Star operations director Steve Myers, a former cadet, said: “North Star’s expansion into offshore wind has created a clear path to a long-term career for our seafarers. With our approach to integrating innovative technologies into our SOV new-builds, we are confident we can continue to inspire future generations of mariners and fulfil their career ambitions.”

North Star invests around £1 million a year in the cadets’ development. Current first-year student Lewis McGougan has just returned from his first sea phase as a deck cadet, learning navigational skills offshore.

The former student of Old Meldrum Academy, whose father Gary is an operations and maintenance manager at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm, said: “I jumped at the chance when I heard about North Star’s cadet programme, especially after reading that the company was involved in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project.

"Like so many other people my age, I’m really passionate about producing cleaner energy for the planet, so the prospect of working on the ships supporting the world’s largest wind farm development is a huge motivation for me to join this sector.”