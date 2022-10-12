By Ian McConnell

DOUGLAS and Iain Anderson, the brothers who control Glasgow-based plant hire company GAP Group, have sold a separate vehicle hire business they set up as a private venture in 2014.

The business, which supports a range of companies with light commercial vehicle and 4x4 vehicle rental from four locations in the UK, has been bought by international vehicle hire giant SIXT.

Douglas and Iain Anderson were advised on the sale by law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn, and accountancy firm EY.

GAP Group and SIXT will continue to work closely together, “partnering on key mutual customers” as SIXT expands its light commercial vehicle rental presence in the UK, Shepherd and Wedderburn said.

George Frier, a partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “We look forward to seeing the relationship between the two organisations develop to maximise the benefits for each company in the years ahead.”

EY partner Ally Scott said: “We were pleased to be able to originate this key transaction, bringing the parties together and structuring a deal that worked for Douglas and Iain while meeting SIXT’s strategic objectives for expansion in commercial vehicle rental in the UK.”