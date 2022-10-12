By Ian McConnell

THE Ardbeg Islay single malt whisky distillery is buying a nearby hotel in what it describes as a "deepening" of its commitment to its "Scottish island home".

The distillery, part of the LVMH-owned Glenmorangie Scotch whisky business, has bought the Islay Hotel in what it hailed as "multi-million-pound investment".

Ardbeg said: "This multi-million-pound investment offers Ardbeg the opportunity to create a world-class whisky and hospitality experience a short distance from where it has been making its untamed smoky whisky for more than 200 years."

It added: "Ardbeg has long held the interests of Islay’s people close to its heart. So when the chance came to invest in the town of Port Ellen by acquiring the popular Islay Hotel, the Distillery team jumped at the chance."

READ MORE: Sensible proposal by Holyrood, bizarre rejection from Westminster

Ardbeg declared that, with missives concluded, it aimed to complete the sale and take ownership on October 31.

It added that is would run the the hotel as a going concern and "looks forward to offering outstanding hospitality to Islay residents, tourists and Ardbeg fans, long into the future".

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Preposterous to claim protocol changes do not warrant robust reaction from EU

Ardbeg said: "With its traditional whitewashed walls, sea views and renowned bar and restaurant, the hotel is already a destination for whisky lovers. It is located on Islay’s south coast, just a few miles from Ardbeg’s iconic Distillery, which draws tens of thousands of the whisky’s fans each year."

It noted the purchase was the "latest in a series of substantial investments" it had made on the island.