By Ian McConnell

THE former Ayr Grammar primary school and detached schoolhouse is being sold by South Ayrshire Council as a development opportunity.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to market the site and the properties on it.

Occupying a prominent town centre location at the junction of Midton Road and Carrick Road in what Shepherd described as "an attractive and desirable residential area", the property sits within the Ayr II Conservation Area and is on the edge of the town centre.

The stone-built, category C-listed former primary school was built in 1909, and the separate schoolhouse, of similar vintage and construction, comprises three rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The properties offer around 22,800 sq ft of accommodation on a site of almost one acre.

Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said: “Suitable for a variety of uses subject to planning, we anticipate keen interest in this prominent historic landmark building. As a closing date for offers is likely to be set, interested parties are advised to note interest.”

Offers, either unconditional or subject to planning consent for change of use, are being invited by Shepherd.