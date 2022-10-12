Students from a Scottish university are working as translators and interpreters for non-English speaking deaf and migrant victims of gender-based violence in Spain.

Erasmus students from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh, who are studying their year abroad in the Spanish city of Vigo, have formed part of the JUSTISIGN 2 project alongside students from both Trinity College Dublin and the University of Vigo.

The project also involves the European Union of the Deaf, Dublin Rape Crisis Center and An Garda Síochána (Ireland's National Police).

The JUSTISIGN 2 project aims to bring about greater equity for vulnerable victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence - in this case, deaf and deaf-blind people, deaf people with additional disabilities and deaf immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Professor Jemina Napier, who is the academic lead on the project at Heriot-Watt University, said: “This collaborative interdisciplinary project has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of deaf and migrant women who report experience of gender-based violence and how they access information and on-going support as support service professionals and interpreters will have a much better understanding of the most effective approaches to providing the information and support that they need.”

The JUSTISIGN 2 project team together in Vigo this week.

The JUSTISIGN 2 project is an Erasmus+ education and training project created to improve care in assistance services for victims of gender violence through raising awareness and training professionals, focusing on communication barriers.

The project is led by a consortium of European experts from Ireland, Belgium, Spain and the UK, who are collaborating and undertaking research within the deaf, migrant, refugee and asylum-seeking community to investigate the experiences of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and their interactions with support agencies.

It builds on the award winning JUSTISIGNS project, which was set up to create training resources and tool kits for the policing services who serve as the first point-of-contact legal professionals when dealing with non-native language users who are victims of domestic, sexual or gender-based violence.

This Monday saw Erasmus students at the University of Vigo present the results of their involvement JUSTISIGN 2 project, with experts also attending to share their experience of assisting deaf and migrant victims of gender-based violence.