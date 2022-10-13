SOME of Scotland’s most prominent business leaders have united behind the Clyde Green Freeport bid and have urged the Prime Minister and First Minister to back the deal later this month.

In an open letter, the business leaders highlight the transformational impact the bid could have on regenerating vacant, derelict, and underused land and that leaving the West of Scotland out of the Green Freeport programme risks missing out on the growth, levelling up and net-zero objectives.

The bid which is expected to be announced later this month could generate up to 45,000 new roles and add £18 billion to the economy.

Sir Tom Hunter is among the business heavyweights who are calling on both Governments to support the bid and the investment it will bring.

They include:

Derek Provan, chief executive, AGS Airports

Prof Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice-Chancellor, University of Strathclyde

Stuart Patrick CBE, chief executive, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce

Sir Tom Hunter, philanthropist and entrepreneur

David Stirling, managing director, PD Stirling

Claudio Veritiero, chief executive, Peel Ports Group

Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal & Vice-Chancellor, University of Glasgow

They wrote: "From the continuing legacy of marine engineering to becoming Europe’s leading manufacturer of space satellites, the West of Scotland is a manufacturing and trading powerhouse.

"Our region has the scale, infrastructure and skilled workforce to make an even greater contribution to the country’s economic, manufacturing, net zero and exporting ambitions.

"Clyde Green Freeport is a key component to delivering on those ambitions, generating up to 45,000 new jobs, injecting £18 billion into the economy and transforming around 600 hectares of vacant, derelict, and underused land.

"The public, private and academic collaborations that form the basis of the bid are firmly established and have placed us at the leading edge of innovation in a range of fields including advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

"With a third of the country’s population and business base, Glasgow is also Scotland’s only metropolitan city region and, while that magnitude and diversity brings many opportunities, it means that issues such as deprivation and carbon emissions are experienced to a much greater degree here than anywhere else in the country.

"‘Team Glasgow’ has a proven track record for delivery, one that has endowed the region and this bid with the tools and the capacity to tackle these challenges."

