Brought to you by
DC Singh Chalana
The world is full of unseen genius, but Didar Singh Chalana is one of those extraordinary people who has not just one but several aces up their trimley tapered sleeves.
Chalana, who goes by the moniker of DC Singh, is a jack of multiple trades. He is a fashion designer and manufacturer running accolade worthy international clothing ventures.
DC has already made his mark in the UK and Europe and is now impressing the fashionistas of America. Like a sword sharpened with a whetstone, DC has perfected his craft. He is now a well-known fashion icon and is considered a multinational brand name.
But DC’s story is far from over. Collaborating with international investors, he is looking into property and real estate. He is also crafting branded merchandise for premier football clubs.
Setting Foot in USA — DC Singh Chalana Strengthening His Empire
It all began when DC conceived the idea for Edinburgh Cashmere, his brand of luxury scarves, stoles, capes and blankets. Now a fashion-savvy must-have, Edinburgh Cashmere has the hearts of millions. The soft, luxurious, premium quality offering of Edinburgh Cashmere has made the brand an international sensation, something you would want to wear all day long.
Having made his mark in the UK and Europe, DC has expanded operations to the States.
Americans are in for quite a treat at the behest of our very own Chalana. Some of Edinburgh Cashmere’s fineries the Americans should be looking forward to are the top-selling DC Monogram Reversible Scarf, DC Stoles, the Highland Stag Cape, and the Thistle design scarves.
The Edinburgh Cashmere Milano design is also guaranteed to light up your evenings with its unique look. The most prominent feature of DC’s collection is that it gives you a lot of versatility when it comes to dressing yourself.
Sophistication, trend, and creativity are what Americans should look forward to with their DC ensemble all bought and in place. DC, however, after his success in the UK and Europe, plans on going even further. Global operations will soon make their way on DC’s resume. The USA is the beginning of something much bigger and better.
International Wholesale — Another Bee In Chalana’s Bonnet!
Chalana’s wholesale business has already prospered, It was bound to happen with international clients recognising the luxurious quality and design of the very capable DC Singh.
The demand for wholesale is always on the rise. With the entrepreneurial and business landscape expected to grow tenfold in the coming years, wholesalers, distributors, agents, and retailers stand to double their revenue off each stream.
Chalana knew this and stepped foot in the wholesale business several years ago. He is focused on his wholesale projects and diligently took them to fruition. What motivates him is his strict adherence to perfection. It can be a good thing if used to one’s advantage.
DC is no one, if not an expert, at preparing, organizing, and planning down to the last detail. He is confident that he can offer more to his contemporaries. His wholesale business has excelled the way he has envisioned.
What Else Has DC Got Going On?
You must already know that DC Singh has a ride-hailing app in the works. With this app, he plans to provide his users with a safe and reliable commute which benefits not only passengers but also for the companies using it.
Apart from his app, the DC Tasty venture is Chalana stepping foot in the healthy food market.
Let not his golden escapades fool you. Didar Singh Chalana is, in fact, a man of humble origins. He has much more to offer, and his current accomplishments are only the beginning.
