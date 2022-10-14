EMTELLE, the Scottish Borders-headquartered global telecoms equipment manufacturer, is opening its first operation in the US, creating around 200 jobs.
The firm has also appointed Tommy Conner as managing director USA to lead its new North American operation.
He joins Emtelle, a manufacturer of blown fibre cable and ducted network solutions, as preparations are on track to open its new 300,000 sq ft facility in Fletcher, North Carolina.
Mr Conner is a “hugely experienced executive” with more than 30 years’ experience in industrial distribution, engineering and manufacturing involving products including rubber, paper, plastic and now fibre, the firm said.
Tony Rodgers, chief executive of Hawick-based Emtelle, said: “I am delighted that Tommy has joined Emtelle as our very first managing director USA.
"Emtelle is already a well-established name in the FTTX market in the US and Canada, having served customers both in North America and around the world with pre-connectorised, blown and overblown fibre cable and ducted network solutions for more than 40 years.
“By opening a new facility in Fletcher, we aim to grow our position across all areas of the continent in the months and years ahead, significantly grow our business, and with it our brand, delivering on our excellent reputation as the leading provider of choice in countries around the world.”
Emtelle, which also has manufacturing sites in Denmark and Germany, employs 700.
Ardgowan investor Distil sees losses widen
DISTIL, the drinks company that is a major investor in the new Ardgowan Distillery being built in Inverclyde, saw shares close down more than 20 per cent last night after it reported an increase in first-half losses.
The company, which owns Blackwoods gin and vodka, said losses widened to £555,000 in the six months to September 30 after a range of “one-off impacts”, following a £45,000 reverse at the same stage last year.
Kwasi Kwarteng – 'sacked by his boss for doing precisely what she demanded'
IT is an axiom of politics that, at a time of crisis, deputy heads must roll. So it has proved for Kwasi Kwarteng, ousted as Chancellor.
He is entitled to feel somewhat aggrieved. The unfunded tax cuts in his mini-budget were promised, repeatedly, by Liz Truss in her successful campaign for the Tory leadership.
