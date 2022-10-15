A SCOTTISH hospitality operator is inviting potential future employees on a “boat party” as it seeks to fill 45 new jobs.

Ayrshire-based independent restaurant and bar operator Buzzworks Holdings, which is owned by Kenny Blair, is hosting the “exclusive sunset sail” later this month to celebrate the opening of its new Thirty Knots venue in South Queensferry.

Buzzworks, which already manages 16 venues in Scotland and employs more than 650 staff, said: “With 45 exciting employment opportunities, both within the kitchen and front of house, the event will offer attendees stunning views of the Firth of Forth and the opportunity to experience the first-class hospitality that Buzzworks is renowned for, including great food, drinks and music.

"Onboard will be some of the company’s best chefs, bartenders, and operators, ensuring future employees have the chance to learn more about the thriving Buzzworks portfolio and to chat all things career development.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did Tories think populist front would let them get away with anything, forever?

Nicola Watt, Buzzworks’ head of people, said: “This is a very special recruitment event and we’re super-excited to be able to showcase what Buzzworks has to offer.

“Buzzworks is all about investing in our people, having fun on the job and ensuring a forward-thinking approach to work-life balance, and that’s why we felt a sunset cruise would be an exciting way to meet prospective employees and show them what a career in Buzzworks looks like. With the arrival of Thirty Knots in November, this is an excellent opportunity for those keen to work both within a rewarding industry and a leading Scottish hospitality employer, here in the stunning surroundings of South Queensferry.”

READ MORE: ‘Delight’ of hotelier whose dream came true

The event is being held on Friday October 28, at 5.30pm, with a sail for two hours along the Firth of Forth, and free drinks and food for people interested in joining Buzzworks.