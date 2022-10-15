A SCOTTISH hospitality operator is inviting potential future employees on a “boat party” as it seeks to fill 45 new jobs.
Ayrshire-based independent restaurant and bar operator Buzzworks Holdings, which is owned by Kenny Blair, is hosting the “exclusive sunset sail” later this month to celebrate the opening of its new Thirty Knots venue in South Queensferry.
Buzzworks, which already manages 16 venues in Scotland and employs more than 650 staff, said: “With 45 exciting employment opportunities, both within the kitchen and front of house, the event will offer attendees stunning views of the Firth of Forth and the opportunity to experience the first-class hospitality that Buzzworks is renowned for, including great food, drinks and music.
"Onboard will be some of the company’s best chefs, bartenders, and operators, ensuring future employees have the chance to learn more about the thriving Buzzworks portfolio and to chat all things career development.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did Tories think populist front would let them get away with anything, forever?
Nicola Watt, Buzzworks’ head of people, said: “This is a very special recruitment event and we’re super-excited to be able to showcase what Buzzworks has to offer.
“Buzzworks is all about investing in our people, having fun on the job and ensuring a forward-thinking approach to work-life balance, and that’s why we felt a sunset cruise would be an exciting way to meet prospective employees and show them what a career in Buzzworks looks like. With the arrival of Thirty Knots in November, this is an excellent opportunity for those keen to work both within a rewarding industry and a leading Scottish hospitality employer, here in the stunning surroundings of South Queensferry.”
READ MORE: ‘Delight’ of hotelier whose dream came true
The event is being held on Friday October 28, at 5.30pm, with a sail for two hours along the Firth of Forth, and free drinks and food for people interested in joining Buzzworks.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here