As the renewables industry in Scotland continues to evolve, our law firm’s 2022 conference on Scotland’s energy future is set to be one of the key networking events of the year for industry leaders.

Set to be dynamic and insightful, the conference comes at a hugely important time on the back of last year’s seminar in Glasgow, which took place during COP26, on its official Day of Energy.

The event was a huge success – attracting more than 100 decision makers – and explored hot topics such as NPF4 (National Planning Framework) and its importance in supporting the government’s objectives to meet its net zero target and shaping the way planning decisions are made. We also looked at the obstacles and opportunities presented by increased Peatland restoration and its impact on the onshore wind industry.

One year on from COP26, the renewables debate is still as strong, however, it’s taken a different turn in the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It has put the spotlight on the issue of energy security as well as prompting fears that the energy transition could be slowed.

At this year’s conference, WJM will look at how the lessons of the past year are being turned into actions as Scotland strives to meet its net zero targets, and we’ll explore what’s next for the industry through this year’s powerful themes – ‘Repower, Recharge, Rethink’.

REPOWER

A key theme set to be discussed at this year’s conference is repowering, which is effectively the re-planting of a new on-shore wind farm to replace an existing one rather than extending the lifetime of the existing plant.

Some of the country’s earliest turbines and wind farms have already gone through this process. However, with the larger volume of projects that commenced operation later in the 1990s and beyond approaching the end of their useful lives, it is inevitable that this is only going to increase over the next few years.

Developers know that repowering is ultimately their only option, but the key question for them is now one of timing. Investors will likely be weighing up considerations over when the time will be right to commit to such a high level of investment.

Ahead of that decision, they need to know what awaits them on the journey to planning consent for the replacement project. It will be an area to keep an eye on, as it is one where the Scottish Government can have a direct influence.

RECHARGE

Battery storage technologies are also on the rise and the National Grid says these systems will play “an increasingly pivotal role between green energy supplies and responding to electricity demands.”

After some initial concerns, the technology is already seen as having moved forward to safe and investible, with recent global market research estimating that the battery energy storage system market will be worth an incredible $16.21billion by 2029.

With the key role batteries will play in maximising use and distribution of energy generated by renewables projects we will be interested in whether the current energy crisis will drive government and/or the markets in the UK to create incentives for more investment in this area. With commercial operators now investing in green hydrogen, it will also be interesting to see whether that emerges as competition or complimentary to battery storage.

RETHINK

Our annual conference will also look at the ways key industry players are rethinking their approach to future-proofing their sites and developing them in a way most sympathetic to key statutory and community stakeholders.

As well as the co-location of different types of renewable energy generation assets, (such as wind, solar, battery storage and hydrogen) many are considering the creation of ‘energy parks’ with tangible benefits for the local community included within their master plan.

We look forward to exploring these exciting topics further at our annual seminar as we explore the future of renewable energy in Scotland and its role in fighting climate change.

Find out more about our annual seminar, being held on November 10 2022, at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, and book your place by emailing events@wjm.co.uk.