A rural Scots school has been given global recognition for its community collaboration.
Dunoon Grammar School has been crowned the 'World's Best School for community collaboration', bringing in praise from Nicola Sturgeon and Dame Emma Thompson.
The First Minister called the win "well-deserved", while the Academy Award-winning actress said she cried upon hearing about the "extraordinary achievement".
🎉🎉 Congratulations @dunoongs - well-deserved winners of the World’s @BestSchoolPrize— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 19, 2022
The five first-placed schools in the awards by T4 education will also take a cut from $250,000 (£222,463.49) with the Argyll and Bute school intending to spend their prize on a school minibus.
To help reverse an exodus of young people from the rural area, the school evaluated the gaps in the communities workplaces and facilitated over 50 skill-based courses.
Addressing the school, Emma Thompson said: "The spotlight’s on you, small as we know rural community in Scotland. It’s the most extraordinary achievement.
"It actually made me cry when I heard about it. We’re so thrilled for you, and so proud of you, and I hope you all just feel, well, on top of the world because at this moment in time that’s where you are.”
David Mitchell, head teacher at Dunoon Grammar, said the win was "overwhelming".
He added: "We are still in shock, but as you can imagine we are absolutely delighted with this global recognition."
The school also intends to use the prize funds into investing in more advanced remote learning technology.
And the global recognition "will further fuel our ambition to be truly a school at the heart" of the community, the principal teacher said.
Paul Gallanagh added: "This was a dream we didn't dare to dream! It is testimony to the fantastic community work we have been dedicated to over the past few years and this will further fuel our ambition to be truly a school at the heart of our community.
"We have so many local, national and global partners to thank as well as our fantastic staff, parents and of course our wonderful young people.
"Together we have achieved this prestigious accolade. Thank you T4 Education!"
The other four awards recognise environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives
Dunoon bested competition from India and Brazil to win the accolade.
