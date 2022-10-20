A SCOTTISH furniture specialist has hailed a double contract boost fitting out two £20m community hubs.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor has been awarded its second contract for North Lanarkshire Council, taking the value of the orders to £1.5m.

The latest project is to provide furniture and fit-out services for a £20m community hub in Chryston which is being delivered by hub South West Scotland and their construction partner, Robertson Group.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, Chryston Community Hub is a shared campus development for primary education and community health provision in a single building.

Deanestor will manufacture, procure and install over 5,200 items of furniture and equipment for this scheme, including shelving, seating, storage cabinets, worktops, tables, and teaching aids.

The building will replace the existing Chryston Primary School and will have spaces for up to 509 pupils to meet the rising demand for school places in the area. It will provide naturally lit, flexible spaces to accommodate a wide range of learning requirements.

Due for completion in autumn 2023, the hub will also incorporate a community health clinic to support the provision of health services.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director for Deanestor in Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this second project for North Lanarkshire Council. Both schemes are very innovative, using a shared campus approach to deliver state-of-the-art facilities to the benefit of the local communities.”

“Chryston Community Hub is a really unique scheme and a flagship development for shared community facilities. Deanestor has extensive, specialist experience in the delivery of furniture and fitout services for both education and healthcare projects, which will add value to this latest contract.”

Deanestor’s project for a second community hub and learning centre for North Lanarkshire Council is now under way.

Deanestor is working with hub South West Scotland’s construction partner, BAM Construct UK, to provide around 4,400 items of bespoke school furniture and equipment for a £20m shared learning campus in Wishaw.

This will accommodate 500 pupils from Newmains and St Brigid’s Primary Schools, and a 100-place early years centre.

