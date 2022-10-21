A consultation into the future of exams and qualifications in Scotland has been launched.
Last year, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced plans to scrap and replace Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).
A review was set up, led by Professor Louise Hayward, to map the future of the education system.
The consultation, which opened on Friday and will last until December 16, is looking for views on the balance of exams and other forms of assessment, recognising the achievements of a wider range of pupils, how technology can be used and how the system can best be used to demonstrate the “strengths and achievements” of learners.
The Education Secretary urged anyone with an interest, including learners themselves, to take part in the consultation.
“The aim of reforming qualifications and assessment is to ensure that all senior phase learners have the best possible opportunity to demonstrate the breadth, depth and relevance of their learning,” she said.
“This consultation and the other work being done by Professor Hayward to gather a wide range of opinions is crucially important and I would encourage anyone who has an interest, particularly young people, parents, carers and education staff, to give their views.
“The review, and our other planned education reforms, have the clear purpose of doing all we can to improve the experiences and outcomes of children and young people in Scotland’s education system.”
Prof Hayward said the review gave the country the chance to “look to the future” on education.
She added: “We want to ensure that the ways in which we gather evidence about all learners’ achievements, awards and qualifications help every learner to transition positively into the next phase of life, be that in college, employment, university or voluntary work.
“By supporting every learner to become a confident, committed life-long learner, we will help Scotland to grow socially, culturally and economically.”
