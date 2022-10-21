This article is brought to you by Digital Nod.
The beauty of life is that it is what you make of it. It provides us with the most critical opportunity – the chance to build something worthwhile. Whether we understand it or not, do it consciously or not, we are constantly creating. For Mathieu Arseneault, the #1 broker in Outaouais, Canada, life has been a constant spree of creation. Besides being a successful broker, Arseneault is also a professional helicopter pilot and an avid philanthropist. How does he wear all these hats with aplomb? This is the question we hope to find an answer to in this article.
Mathieu Arseneault has been a dreamer for as long as he can remember and has always dreamt of flying. He said: “The world of aviation has always given me courage. In my opinion, the ability to fly and soar high is the greatest expression of freedom. I wanted to experience it and got my pilot’s license a decade ago.
“I am grateful to those who have supported me, especially my clients, because of whom I have fulfilled my dream of owning and flying a helicopter. It’s my way of decompressing and taking time off from work. Not only that, but it also allows me to get a new perspective on my beloved city Outaouais. This ride becomes even more enjoyable when my clients ride with me to gain a new perspective on the house they want to buy.”
For Mathieu Arseneault, success is nothing if not shared. And it’s the fruits of his labor he shares with his community in his work as a philanthropist. He believes: “To be a philanthropist is to give back to people in need and inspire as many Gatineau (a city in western Quebec) residents to help others as possible. My success has not taken me away from the reality of others. I come from a small town in Quebec and have not forgotten how harsh some lives can be. It is a fact that keeps me grounded and pushes me to give back to the society that made me who I am today through charities and donations.”
‘The broker with a helicopter’ is on a mission to create a good life for himself and others.
This article is brought to you by Digital Nod and not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article