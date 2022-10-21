This article is brought to you by Digital Nod.

The beauty of life is that it is what you make of it. It provides us with the most critical opportunity – the chance to build something worthwhile. Whether we understand it or not, do it consciously or not, we are constantly creating. For Mathieu Arseneault, the #1 broker in Outaouais, Canada, life has been a constant spree of creation. Besides being a successful broker, Arseneault is also a professional helicopter pilot and an avid philanthropist. How does he wear all these hats with aplomb? This is the question we hope to find an answer to in this article.

Mathieu Arseneault has been a dreamer for as long as he can remember and has always dreamt of flying. He said: “The world of aviation has always given me courage. In my opinion, the ability to fly and soar high is the greatest expression of freedom. I wanted to experience it and got my pilot’s license a decade ago.

“I am grateful to those who have supported me, especially my clients, because of whom I have fulfilled my dream of owning and flying a helicopter. It’s my way of decompressing and taking time off from work. Not only that, but it also allows me to get a new perspective on my beloved city Outaouais. This ride becomes even more enjoyable when my clients ride with me to gain a new perspective on the house they want to buy.”

For Mathieu Arseneault, success is nothing if not shared. And it’s the fruits of his labor he shares with his community in his work as a philanthropist. He believes: “To be a philanthropist is to give back to people in need and inspire as many Gatineau (a city in western Quebec) residents to help others as possible. My success has not taken me away from the reality of others. I come from a small town in Quebec and have not forgotten how harsh some lives can be. It is a fact that keeps me grounded and pushes me to give back to the society that made me who I am today through charities and donations.”

‘The broker with a helicopter’ is on a mission to create a good life for himself and others.

