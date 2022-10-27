A HERITAGE watchdog has objected to plans for a hotel and offices in the Scottish capital.
Developer Elgin Stamford Limited’s proposals have been criticised by the Cockburn Association, which scrutinises Edinburgh development, as it claims the sustainability argument for the demolition of existing offices has not been made.
It also said that “the proposed buildings are too tall and architecturally insipid adding nothing to the urban feel of one of the gateways to the city centre”.
The plans include the demolition of existing buildings and erection of mixed-use development comprising hotel, cafe, offices, public realm, active travel links, landscaping, EV charging infrastructure, cycle and car parking, servicing and access.
The developer said the proposals would deliver 21,922 m2 of workspace and a 197-bed hotel at Haymarket.
“This will enhance Edinburgh’s offer to major office occupiers, by delivering a new kind of workspace that meets ESG policy requirements for sustainability, wellbeing and connectvity to public transport and active travel,” the developer said. “This will help to retain and create jobs in the city centre whilst supporting local businesses with custom.
“The proposals for the site have been developed through a comprehensive consultaion process which has involved engagement with the City of Edinburgh Council, the Edinburgh Urban Design Review Panel, a range of statutory consultees and members of the public through two public engagement events.”
It added that the (sustainability) “assessment concluded that the proposals result in approximately 12% less carbon emissions per person per year compared with retaining and extending the existing building”.
It said the proposals for 20 Haymarket Yards will "create a benchmark development that responds to the recent shift in occupier demand towards sustainable workspace that is focused on the wellbeing of workers".
The Cockburn Association said: “An outline carbon assessment is provided as part of this application. But this does not appear to fully and comprehensively explore the carbon-related impacts of the demolition process, and the construction and management of the proposed office and hotel buildings, with the performance of a suitably refurbished and repurposed Elgin House.
“Complete evidence should be provided that the existing office block cannot be reconfigured to meet modern office working requirements and cannot be brought up to an acceptable energy performance standard so avoiding the significant carbon implications of demolition and rebuild.
“It is also our view, that the proposed buildings are too tall and architecturally insipid adding nothing to the urban feel of one of the gateways to the city centre.
“The current proposals will negatively impact on views to and from adjacent conservation areas and the World Heritage Site.
“The rooflines of the proposed office and hotel appear to have made no attempt to reflect the diverse rooflines which typify the Haymarket area.”
