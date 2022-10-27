CLOTHING brand Meander Apparel is opening a permanent store in the Scottish capital after securing £350,000 investment.

The Scottish outdoor lifestyle brand which has traded on George Street, Edinburgh, since opening as a pop-up store in October 2020, is moving to a permanent store and head office in Stockbridge in the city.

The new store which will open on Friday, October 28, will stock Meander’s core collection of functional and minimalist Scandinavian inspired garments, which are "designed to be worn from city to mountain or bike to office".

Meander has secured an investment round of £350,000 from two high net worth individuals with backgrounds in retail and technology in recent months.

Jill Henry, co-founder, said: “We’re incredibly excited to open our new store and head office in such a beautiful store in Stockbridge. We’ve been trading for the last two years on George Street which has been amazing for our brand but we wanted a larger space for our growing head office team and where we can manage our e-commerce business which this store does perfectly."

Meander will continue to trade on George Street in the lead up to Christmas, before closing its doors in January.

The Stockbridge store joins existing Meander retail stores in London where the brand currently operates a store in the trendy East London’s, Spitalfields Market and is also due to open a central London location in 7 Dials, Covent Garden next month.

In addition to their own collection Meander stocks a range of accessories from Scottish brands and companies that match their sustainable values and ethos. It includes accessories from Bellroy, Tens, and Ooni.

Meander also has a growing celebrity following and has been worn by Sir Richard Branson and Olympic cyclist Callum Skinner.

The Meander range is crafted using sustainable, high-performance fabrics and made in ethical European factories, the firm said.

The brand which was started by co-founders Jill and Steve Henry is passionate about making as little impact as possible and proud members of 1% for the plant donating 1% of sales to environmental charities.

Mr Henry said: "We are ambitious and want to grow our Scottish brand to become a leader in the outdoor clothing market but we need to do that in a way that is sustainable in the long term which means we need profitable stores.

"The move to Stockbridge will allow us to focus on building the brand and the addition of the Seven Dials store in London puts us in a central London location which is incredibly exciting."

The new store is based on North West Circus Place.

