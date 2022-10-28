Town centre co-work and studio spaces are only a small part of what this innovative new business support initiative can offer you

EK Collective, East Kilbride’s new co-working and studio space, has welcomed 25 businesses since launching in February this year.

Collective Communities CIC (trading as EK Collective) is a social enterprise not-for-profit company established by the existing co-working company Glasgow Collective in the Barras.

It aims to support new business growth and regeneration in East Kilbride by attracting diverse businesses and creative enterprises and entrepreneurial individuals into the town centre.

It offers individuals and small teams a flexible co-working hot-desking space with a communal breakout area to build connections and collaborate, with various sized studios in Strathmore & Edinburgh Houses to enable businesses to grow or for anyone seeking private space.

There are boardrooms, meeting pods, and training rooms for members and also social enterprises, charities or local organisations looking for space for AGMs, board meetings or workshops.

EK Collective is all about flexibility to suit all sizes and types of organisations, from individuals to established, growing companies.

It can offer all-inclusive month-to-month rolling memberships and lease agreements, so no long-term commitment, with only one month’s notice required to end the agreement.

Co-founder and managing director of Bell & Swift Dawn Campbell said: “We have been with the team behind EK Collective from the start and we know we can grow with them as our business develops in future.

Many of our team at Bell & Swift live in East Kilbride or south Glasgow and have been commuting into the city centre for the past five years, so we jumped at the chance to have our Scottish base closer to home.”

EK Collective looks to support local enterprises and is currently collaborating with Love Coffee, a coffee roasting company, to set up an in-house coffee bar serving both offices. This will provide training opportunities and employment experience for local students learning barista skills, to give them hands-on experience directly serving the public.

It’s intended that the coffee bar enables students who otherwise may have been overlooked by the traditional employment routes to gain valuable experience and grow their self-confidence.

EK Collective is delighted to be working closely with Dr Emma Reid at UWS and her International Marketing Students to use this model as a live project for this semester’s coursework.

Recognising a demand in the town for a Creative Hub to support the creative industries who live in and around the town, it is encouraging artists, makers and crafts people to come and see the space available and gain support on their creative journey.

Another initiative is the creation of a dedicated Wellness Hub as a place where the local community can come together through workshops, events and therapy to help combat the increasing issues of loneliness, ill health and lack of wellbeing.

A number of wellness practitioners are already located here and it’s hoped to expand on this opportunity by providing suitable therapy rooms available to hire by the day.

MP for East Kilbride Dr Lisa Cameron, who has recently visited EK Collective, said: “EK Collective is extremely innovative. I previously visited its sister company in Glasgow with Councillor John Anderson, Chair of Enterprise. It is fantastic it has chosen East Kilbride for its next venture.”

Glasgow Collective and EK Collective co-founder David McBeth said: “Demand for space at EK Collective has been incredible. There is a real buzz and energy at EK Collective with the diverse range of new businesses that have joined.

“Flexible hybrid working models are increasingly popular post-pandemic and we believe a town of East Kilbride’s size should have access to such facilities in the heart of the town centre.

“We are excited about the coming months to support entrepreneurs, local businesses, social enterprises and charitable organisations at all stages of growth by continuing to develop this new working environment which will foster community and collaboration.

Combined with the extensive range of amenities available in the town centre, we believe EK Collective is the ideal place to launch and grow a wide range of business and creative enterprises.”

EK Collective is just a two-minute walk from the Bus Station and seven minutes from the train station, with on-site bike storage and car parking available nearby.

Get in contact for a Free Hotdesk Trial Day:

ek-collective.com

www.facebook.com/eastkilbridecollective/