THE familiar Taggarts car dealership brand is to be changed to Lookers, 20 years after the companies were merged.

Altrincham-based Lookers acquired Taggarts in 2003 but is only now to "unify the well-known Lookers brand to include Taggarts in Scotland".

Lookers said the two companies share a combined history and heritage of more than 230 years.

Taggarts was established in 1896 and went on to become one of the best-known names in the motor industry in Scotland. Lookers, set up in 1903 is one of the UK’s leading automotive retail and service groups.

Aside from the introduction of new Lookers’ signage and branding at its Taggarts dealerships, new and existing customers will “notice little else once the switchover takes effect on Monday, with every visitor still met by the same friendly, experienced staff while continuing to enjoy a consistent, award-winning service”, the firm said.

The dealerships included in the “subtle transformation” include Taggarts Land Rover retailers at Kennishead Road and Maryhill Road in Glasgow, and at Windmillhill Street in Motherwell as well as Taggarts Jaguar and Volvo retailers, both located in Hillington, Glasgow.

Lookers already has an existing strong presence in Scotland which includes Lookers Volkswagen Van Centre in Bailieston, Glasgow and Lookers Audi in Glasgow, Stirling, Edinburgh, Hamilton and Ayr.

The move does not affect any staff or plans for future growth and investment.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers chief operating officer, who hails from Campbeltown in Argyll, said: “Lookers continues to have strong presence in Scotland and Taggarts has been proudly part of our family for almost two decades. In that time, we’ve continued to invest in our premises and our colleagues to deliver an outstanding experience to our customers that befits the Lookers and Taggarts brands.

“To further strengthen and simplify our strong brand identity across the UK so that we’re always instantly recognisable to our customers wherever they are, we’re only changing the name above the door and moving forward as one strong brand.

“For almost 20 years, being part of Lookers has helped Taggarts to provide a great customer experience, value and choice to our customers across Scotland and that’s something that will never change. Every visitor to our retailers will continue to receive the same great service and be warmly welcomed by the same friendly faces who will always go the extra mile.”

Lookers is one of the largest multi-franchise dealer groups in the UK and Ireland, representing 33 volume and premium car manufacturers across a network of over 150 franchised location, and has a team of more than 6,500 staff.

Surfing trip inspires ‘world’s most sustainable plant pot’

SURFING on Scotland’s west coast has inspired a former Dyson product design engineer to create a self-watering plant pot produced from waste washed up on beaches.

Andrew Flynn, founder of POTR, was shocked to witness the scale of sea debris on beaches in the Outer Hebrides. Now, his company has launched its limited-edition Ocean Pot range, made from 100 per cent recycled fishing nets and described as the “world’s most sustainable plant pot”.

Royal Bank of Scotland owner hit by economic headwinds

SHARES in Royal Bank owner NatWest are down more than 8 per cent in early trading after the high street lender followed Lloyds by setting aside extra money to cover an anticipated rise in mortgage and credit card customers defaulting on their debts.

The group's third quarter results included an extra £247 million in bad debt provisions to reflect the deteriorating economic outlook, up from £26m at the end of June.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇