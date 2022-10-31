By Ian McConnell
SCOTTISH accountancy firm AAB has unveiled a “key acquisition” to expand its research and development tax credit services offering across the UK and Ireland.
It has acquired English professional services firm May Figures Ltd, which was established in 2013 by Julia May and Mark Graves, for an undisclosed sum.
The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions and mergers as AAB has expanded rapidly.
AAB said: “May Figures has grown across the UK, building a successful track record delivering over 3,500 successful R&D tax credit claims.”
READ MORE: Energy bills: Conservatives’ scrapping of promise is an act of the utmost stupidity
The Scottish firm noted that, following investment from August Equity 12 months ago, it had been “building strong regional hubs across the UK and Ireland, with businesses who share the values and culture of the AAB Group”.
AAB Group employs more than 650 people across 10 locations in the UK and Ireland.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Jacob Rees-Mogg moves on from unnecessary role in fascinating appointment
Derek Gemmell, partner and head of innovations tax at AAB, said: “The group has grown rapidly this year, and with that growth we have seen an increasing number of our clients seeking support and specialist advice in R&D tax credits. I know our team will look forward to getting to know everyone at May Figures and welcome them as part of our expanded R&D team here at AAB.”
Neil Dinnes, partner and head of corporate and international tax at AAB, said: “We are delighted to welcome the fantastic May Figures team to the AAB Group. This acquisition will strengthen our overall tax proposition by bringing specialist advice and advisory services to our clients across the UK, Ireland and internationally.”
Ms May said: “Joining AAB Group is a perfect fit for us as we have shared values in a number of key areas.”
May Figures Ltd, which will become an AAB Group company with immediate effect, will continue to trade under its current name.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here