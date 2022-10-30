A FAMILY-owned hotel that sits "only a nine-iron away" from one of the world's most famous golf courses has been sold.

The Ardgowan Hotel, which is near the Old Course in St Andrews, has been sold to Wirefox, the Northern Ireland-based private investment company.

The three-star hotel has been bought through the company's Marram Hotels business.

Bought by Roy and Eliza McLachlan in 2003, the hotel is now run by the next generation of the family, brother and sister Duncan and Rachel. (Image: Wirefox)

The company said it intends to operate Ardgowan with its current offering and team.

Ardgowan was designed by Scottish architect George Rae and completed in 1847, but a number of rooms in part of the property date to 1820.

‘World’s most sustainable plant pot’ inspired by surfing trip

SURFING on Scotland’s west coast has inspired a former Dyson product design engineer to create a self-watering plant pot produced from waste washed up on beaches.

Mr Flynn and POTR co-founder Martin Keane transform tonnes of discarded debris reclaimed from coastlines across the UK and Europe. (Image: Kirsty Anderson)

Andrew Flynn, founder of POTR, was shocked to witness the scale of sea debris on beaches in the Outer Hebrides. Now, his company has launched its limited-edition Ocean Pot range, made from 100 per cent recycled fishing nets and described as the “world’s most sustainable plant pot”.

Banking giant says house prices to fall next year

PRE-TAX profits at NatWest, the owner of Royal Bank of Scotland, remained flat at £1.1 billion during the third quarter of this year as higher bad debt provisions and the cost of exiting its Irish business weighed on rising income from higher interest rates.

While overall mortgage lending remained strong, NatWest said there has been slowing demand for new mortgages in recent weeks. (Image: Newsquest)

Setting aside £247 million to cover an anticipated increase in the number of mortgage and credit customers defaulting on their debts – up from £26m at the end of June – the group also predicted that worsening economic conditions will trigger a 7 per cent decline in UK house prices next year.

£7 pint to be 'the norm' as brewer costs soars

A SCOTTISH brewer has warned the £7 pint will be “the norm rather than the exception” in many places, as the costs of some supplies rise 3,000 per cent in a year.

One hospitality industry representative said the Scottish Government and Westminster should move to bring in support measures, adding: 'We cannot allow the licensed trade to die.' (Image: Brewgooder)

Alan Mahon, founder and chief executive of the purpose-driven brewer Brewgooder, called on government and the public to support the struggling sector.

