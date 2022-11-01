Mortgage approvals for home buyers fell significantly in September as rising interest rates and cost-of-living concerns eroded demand and weighed on market activity.

Official data from the Bank of England (BoE) put the number of approvals last month at 66,800, down 10 per cent from August’s figure of 74,400 and below the six-month average of 67,200. Economists predict the downward trend will continue.

“All told, we expect house purchase mortgage approvals to average just 55,000 per month in 2023, the least since 2012,” said Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Much of the month covered the period before the disastrous mini-Budget of September 23 that triggered panic on financial markets and led to the withdrawal of large chunks of mortgage products as lenders put up costs on their offerings.

Recent interest rate increases from the BoE have also pushed mortgage rates higher. Despite the looming threat of recession, members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee are expected on Thursday to announce another hefty increase to the current base rate of 2.25%.

The BoE said approvals for remortgaging, which only capture those who change their lender, also fell slightly to 49,100 from 49,500 in August. However, this was higher than the six-month average of 47,100.

The interest rate paid on new mortgages increased by 29 basis points to 2.84 per cent in September, the biggest rise since December of last year when the BoE began hiking its base rate to combat inflation. Latest data from Moneyfacts show the current cost of the average two-year mortgage sitting at just under 6.5 per cent.

The figures from the BoE add to evidence pointing towards an impending fall in UK house prices. Last week banking group NatWest predicted a 7% decline and fellow high street lender Lloyds forecast an 8% fall, while senior property economist Andrew Wishart at Capital Economics expects house prices to be on average 12% lower by the middle of next year.

Yesterday’s data also showed that unsecured credit – borrowing on credit cards, personal loans, overdrafts, and auto finance – rose by £745 million in September, the smallest monthly increase since December.

“This combination is indicative of a household sector that is low on confidence and either unable, or unwilling, to borrow more and save less to try and push back against the squeeze on real incomes,” said Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club.