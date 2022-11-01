Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison and Heatherington sold 84 clean cattle, 76 cast cows, 1,071 prime lambs and 1,020 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-two beef-bred, prime bullocks sold to 304p/kg to average 264p (-6p), while 61 heifers peaked at 316p and averaged 277p (+2p).

Seventy cast cows sold to 225p and £1,930 to average 175p (-5p), while six cast bulls sold to £173p or £1,664 to average 147p (+19p).

Prime lambs sold to £138 and 274 for Beltex to average £103 (+£1) or 221p (-5p) overall. Cast sheep averaged £66 overall (-£4) and sold to £200 for Texel ewes. Heavy ewes averaged £118 (+£5), while light ewes sold to £107 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £48 (-£4). The firm also sold 28 beef-bred, prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 303p/kg to average 257p (-8p), while 27 beef-bred, bullocks peaked at 293p and averaged 245p (-10p). Sixty-one young bulls (beef-bred) peaked at 280p to average 234p (-4p), while 29 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 228p and averaged 187p (-9p).

In the cast ring 195 beef cows sold to 246p to average 170p (+1p), while 261 dairy cows peaked at 228p to average 134p (-3p). Thirteen cast bulls peaked at 184p to average 153p (-2p).

Prime lambs (1,986) peaked at £160 and 343p/kg to average 238p overall (+5p), while cast sheep sold to a top of £150 for a Beltex ewe and averaged £88 (-£1) for 147 Lowland ewes. Hill ewes (61) peaked at £111 for a Hill Cheviot to average £55 (+£7).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,913 prime lambs and 475 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. A slightly larger show of lambs sold better than anticipated with the whole sale averaging 221p (-2p) for a very mixed show. Top price was £136 for a pen of three Beltex or 288p for another pen of three Beltex. Mules peaked at £111 and Blackfaces made up to £96.

Cast sheep numbers were tighter this week and trade clearly improved. Top price was £178 for Texels, while Texel cross ewes sold to £145. Scotch Mule ewes sold to a Top of £98, while Blackface ewes peaked at £69.

Lawrie & Symington sold 36 prime, beef-breed heifers to 304p and averaged 280p (-2p), while 10 beef-breed bullocks peaked at 292p to average 279p (n/c). Four prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 226p to average 186p (+1p), while five young bulls averaged 235p (+5p).

In the cast ring 60 beef cows averaged 178p (+4p), while 35 dairy cows averaged 148p (+5p). Five cast bulls averaged 235p (+5p). Prime lambs (4,111) peaked at £156 and 284p/kg to average 218p (-5p), while cast ewes (2,793) averaged £70 (+£2) overall.