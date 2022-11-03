Scottish Careers Week is a timely reminder that anyone looking to reskill or retrain can secure a brighter future for themselves – and their employers – through a scheme that allows free access to online courses

WITH Scottish Careers Week taking place from November 7-11, organisers Skills Development Scotland (SDS) are reminding employers and employees that the national careers service is for everyone – not just school pupils or those looking for work.

With the support of the Scottish Government, SDS is urging employers to make the most of a scheme offering anyone over the age of 25 living and working in Scotland access to fully-funded training to help them upskill or reskill.

Delivered by FutureLearn, participants have free access to courses led by top universities and education providers such as The Open University.

Learners receive a recognised certificate of achievement to prove they completed the course, and all the training is online and fully flexible so can be accessed day or night to suit the lives of each individual.

Courses include anything from digital skills such as cyber security, software development and working with artificial intelligence, right through to more general business management disciplines such as accounting, marketing, and research and innovation.

For the more creative types, there are courses in graphic design, fashion, photography, filmmaking and even performing arts.

People can even study a range of climate change courses if they are interested in joining the green jobs revolution.

Chris Brodie, Director of Regional Skills Planning and Sector Development at SDS, believes it’s a fantastic opportunity for companies to plug skill gaps in their business, and develop existing employees, for free.

He said: “This is an amazing chance for employers to upskill and reskill staff to help make sure their business is fit for the future. Providing access to training is one of the best ways to retain staff, and this is a funded offer that provides professional development at no cost to the employer or individual.”

Amongst the big issues facing business today are the cost of doing business and the cost of recruitment.

Chris added that training your workforce not only retains staff but can also help with recruiting new team members.

The latest business survey by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce indicates that at least half of Scottish firms are finding it hard to fill their available jobs.

Chris said: “A wide range of sectors including hospitality and tourism, airports, transport logistics, the care sector and engineering are all experiencing recruitment challenges, and we have a very tight labour market.

“Companies that invest in training and CPD have far more chance of recruiting the best talent than those that don’t.

“Any commitment to the development and progression of people attracts more people, and talent wants to work for companies that invest in them.”

SDS offers a range of other programmes designed to help individuals, but which can also ultimately help employers address any skills challenges they have.

These include the Women Returners Programme which offers free tailored support for women looking to return to the workplace, Google Career Certificates which are free certificated online courses across a range of topics, and free access to support with reading, writing and using numbers through the Big Plus.

SDS also offers help for employers with business planning, recruitment, employee training and redundancy support if needed.

Chris added that taken together, it shows that SDS is here for every business and individual in Scotland as they face up to the challenges posed by today’s economy.

He said: “The very tight labour market is holding back the growth of the Scottish economy, and one of the main ways of unlocking that growth potential is to invest in skills.

“SDS is front and centre of delivering that solution, and we can and will help you get to where you need to be whether you are an organisation or an individual.

“It has never been more important to work together to support people of all ages to develop their knowledge and experience of the fast-changing world of work.

“Scottish Careers Week gives employers an exciting opportunity to put a spotlight on their industry, and attract fresh skills and talent to shape their workforce.”

More information for individuals can be found at myworldofwork.co.uk and for employers at ourskillsforce.co.uk. Further details about Future Learn can be found at careers.myworldofwork.co.uk/learn-and-train/futurelearn

-------------------------------------

Individuals of all ages can shape their own futures

SCOTTISH Careers Week takes place next week offering the perfect platform for employers to engage with young people and adult job seekers to help bring in fresh talent to their business.

The campaign comes at an important time for people across the country as they deal with the cost-of-living crisis, the ongoing fall-out of the pandemic, and the climate emergency, all factors which are making many individuals re-evaluate their education and career choices.

Scottish Careers Week will crucially help people of all ages access and understand the opportunities out there.

Delivered by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the national skills agency, along with a wide range of partners, the week sees more than 140 events take place across Scotland, many being delivered directly by employer’s keen to talk to young and old about career opportunities.

Scottish employers are also being encouraged to get behind the #CareerHacks22 on social media to share their learnings related to their jobs in an effort to help inspire others looking to start or change career.

Key regional events include career fairs in partnership with DYW and the University of the Highland and Island in Barra (9 November), Harris and Lewis (8 November), and Uist (10 November).

In the South West there is an Ayrshire Jobs Fair (10 November) taking place in partnership with DYW and the local Chamber of Commerce, and a North Ayrshire employment fair (11 November) at Saltcoats Town Hall which will highlight opportunities available to people of all ages.

A CV MOT event (10 November) in Dumfries will help people learn how to create and enhance their CV as well as other job hunting tips.

In the North East of Scotland an Amazing Apprenticeship session at the SDS Kirkcaldy career centre (10 November) will highlight work based learning opportunities for both employers and individuals alike.

There will also be a pop up SDS office created at the Aberdeen Beach superstore to give easy access to careers advisers for shoppers or others in that area.

In the West, a drop in session at Volunteer Glasgow (9 November) has been organised at the SDS offices in George Square so people can find out how volunteering can enhance their career prospects, and SDS will host a special session looking specifically at Christmas job opportunities in Glasgow as well.

In the South-east a jobs fair specifically for those aged 50 and over will be held in Edinburgh (10 November) and DYW Roadshow (8 November) will bring together employers, further education, higher education, and training providers with young people to help them find their next career step.

A full list of events can be found at sds.co.uk/scottish-careers-week-events Follow the action and get involved at #ScotCareersWeek22

