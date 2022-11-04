Housebuilder Cala Homes has confirmed an agreement worth £2.995 million to deliver affordable homes in what it describes as a “famous setting”.

Its Cala Homes (East) division, which has recently started construction on its Queensferry Heights project on land made available after the Queensferry Crossing’s completion, will partner with Manor Estates Housing Association to deliver 19 homes, comprising 15 mid-market and four “social-rented” properties

Comprising 15 apartments and four terraced homes, construction of the affordable homes has been brought forward to "meet high demand and to minimise construction-related disruption to the surrounding area", Cala said.

The housebuilder added that a further 25 affordable homes, taking the site total to 44, would be delivered later in the build programme.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director at Cala Homes (East), said: “This is an important chapter in this development and we are delighted to have a renowned, locally based housing association on board.

“There is a distinct shortage of housing, both private and affordable – and we look forward to welcoming families into these homes and benefiting from living at this location.”

Claire Ironside, chief executive of MEHA, said, “It is very exciting to be involved in the project and to play our part in providing much needed affordable housing in this area and contributing to the City of Edinburgh’s Strategic Housing Investment Programme (SHIP). It follows our mission to provide excellent quality affordable homes and services that create safe, resilient and inclusive communities.”

Rachel Hutton, who chairs MEHA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cala Homes and to see 19 new high-quality homes for the Manor Estates Group. We will work together with Cala Homes and CEC (City of Edinburgh Council) to meet our strategic aim by creating communities where people want to live and feel proud of. We are also delighted to secure £1.23 million grant funding, providing homes that are sustainable, environmentally sound and accessible.”