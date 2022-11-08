A SCOTTISH hydrogen energy company is to deliver state-of-the-art refuelling infrastructure in Bavaria as part of an agreement with a major German engineering firm.
East Lothian-based Logan Energy said the link-up with Kraftanlagen Energies & Services will see it supply and install a hydrogen trailer filling station with three bays and filling points for hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicles.
Bill Ireland, Logan Energy chief executive, said delivering “widespread and accessible” hydrogen refuelling infrastructure that can help decarbonise transport is a key step towards tackling climate change.
“Our partnership with Kraftanlagen comes at a pivotal moment for heavy duty fleets and hydrogen distribution,” he said.
“The further roll-out of our standardised and proven method of hydrogen trailer filling will only accelerate the transition from environmentally damaging fossil fuels and encourage the wider adoption of renewable energy sources by fleet owners and operators."
Michael Klamt, project manager at Kraftanlagen, also hailed the move. He said: “We are pleased to have found a reliable partner in Logan Energy who supports us in the project with its experience in the field of hydrogen filling technology.
“Kraftanlagen Energies & Services is a long-standing and valued partner to industry and, thanks to its experience in the field of hydrogen technology, is able to make a significant contribution to the energy transition.”
The Bavarian site increases Wallyford-based Logan Energy’s portfolio of projects across Europe, which includes hydrogen infrastructure ventures in Tenerife and the Netherlands, as well as a number of locations across the UK.
