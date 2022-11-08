A mum-of-two has revealed her top tips for saving money around the home with EE, the UK’s most reliable network.

Becca and Daniel Masters live in Ashford, Surrey with their nine-year-old daughter, Emma, and eight-month-old son, Lincoln.

Becca, 38, and Daniel, 38, who works in payroll, have found a number of ways to get extra value from their mobile and broadband provider - from getting smart with data usage to taking advantage of all the added perks available.

Becca, who looks after school and business group bookings at South Western Railway, said: “When we joined EE, we took the time to figure out which package suited us best. My husband is a massive gamer, so we researched gaming bundles and ended up getting a free Xbox Game Pass. By choosing the right package from the start, it means we’re just paying for what we need and getting the best value for money.

“It’s always worth looking into what extra deals you can get from your provider - the results might surprise you.”

Becca joined EE as she works from home full-time and wanted a provider that was reliable, fast and good value.

The family also makes use of the EE family account which allows parents Becca and Daniel to move spare data to different members of the family.

Becca said: “It’s really handy being able to give my daughter extra data when we’re out and about or on a long car journey. Having a family account also gets us multi-line discounts. This gives you money off your plan when you add other accounts - meaning we’re able to get even more value out of it.”

Becca also says that keeping track of data usage is another way the family saves money.

She said: “It’s such an easy thing to do, but just keeping an eye on your data usage means you can save up and avoid buying extra data at the end of the month. I use the EE app to keep track of all of our data, as well as checking what apps are using data in the background and turn them off if we don’t need them. And as a family we always use free Wi-Fi hotspots when we’re out to save our own data for when we need it.

“The key to finding good value through your provider is being savvy, making sure you’re on the best package for you and your family, and keeping an eye out for any extra add-ons available. I’ve found going to the store and chatting to someone face to face is often the best way to do it because you find out little hints and ideas that can really make a difference.”

