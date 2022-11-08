The Good Shepherd Centre (GSC) campus just outside Bishopton offers young people who have experienced significant difficulties in their lives safe, nurturing and caring environment set in fabulous grounds with a garden wildlife trail and outdoor sports facility.

On-campus there are three secure care houses, a close support house & a semi-independent living cottage. Young people who live there continue their education in our school on campus or attend further education out with the campus.

Are you passionate about helping vulnerable young people thrive and flourish?

Do you have the skills to engage with young people and support them to reach their maximum potential?

If so, then the Good Shepherd Centre has a number of exciting career opportunites available across their Care, Education and Support teams, which are:

Senior Residential Care Workers

Permanent & Temporary, full-time

Residential Care Workers

Permanent, Temporary, Sessional, full-time/zero hours (job share also considered)

Head of Education

Permanent, full time

Education Manager (Depute Head of Education)

Permanent, full time

Teacher (English/General subjects)

Permanent, full-time (term-time)

Facilities & Operations Manager

Permanent, full-time

Control Room Support

Permanent, full-time

Maintenance Support

Permanent, full-time

GSC offers employees a great benefits package and you will be joining an enthusiastic and dedicated team.

This is an exciting time to join Team GSC as the charity seeks to build on its strong reputation for relational based practice and helping young people to build hope, skills and plans for their future. At GSC we are on a journey and have ambitious strategic goals for the growth and development of our young people and our services.

gsc.scot/who-we-are/the-gsc-promise

Young people referred to us have experienced significant difficulties in their lives, and many will have faced traumatic and harmful situations and may be experiencing psychological distress; mental health problems; and problems coping with managing feelings and day to day life.

We offer a place of safety and nurture where we support young people and their families, alongside the professionals involved in their lives, to make sense of these experiences and to build hope, coping skills and goals for the future.

If you are looking for a new and exciting role in the third sector and would welcome the opportunity to help young people achieve their potential, then working as part of our dedicated and experienced team may be a good move for you.

Closing Date for all posts: Friday 18th November 2022

For further information, please visit our website:

www.gsc.scot/vacancies

Pre-Employment Medical Questionnaires will be undertaken prior to confirmation of employment. All convictions whether spent or unspent must be declared. These posts are regulated work with children under the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (Scotland) Act 2007. The preferred candidate will be required to join the PVG Scheme or undergo a PVG Scheme update check. Where an individual has spent a continuous period of 3 months or more out with the UK in the last 5 years, an Overseas Criminal Record Check will be required. You will be required to provide this check. A confirmed offer of employment and commencement in the post will be subject to the outcome of both these pre-employment checks being deemed satisfactory.

We believe we offer a generous package of benefits to all our employees including:

Competitive salary. Incremental Pay Progression and cost of Living Pay Award made every year for the past 5 years



Head of Education and Education Manager (Depute Head of Education) and Teacher (English/General Studies) salaries are currently in accordance with the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teacher (SNCT). This ongoing arrangement is subject to the agreement of the GSC Board of Directors and Director and may be subject to change.



Hours of work. Normal hours of work for a full-time post will be 37.5 hours per week (weekly average for care staff on a rota).



Hours of work for the Head of Education and Education Manager (Depute Head of Education) is 37.5 hours per week, plus out of hours/weekend on-call participation.



Hours of work for the Teacher (English/General Studies) is 35 hours per week per the GSC’s term time working arrangement.



Generous Annual leave. 32 days holiday including public holidays (rising to 37 days after 5 years’ service and 40 days after 10 years). The annual leave year runs from 1st January to 31st December. Pro-rata for part time staff.



Annual leave for the Head of Education and Education Manager (Depute Head of Education) is up to 40 days.



Teacher (English/General Studies) will accrue leave on the basis of 0.20513 of a day for each day worked, pro-rata for each part day worked. The standard leave year commences on 1 August each year.



Enhanced Employer Pension contribution. Employees with permanent contracts, or temporary contracts lasting 3 months or more, become members of the Local Government Pension Fund, unless they apply to opt out. The employee contribution is based on salary level. Life assurance. 3 x salary subject to being a member of the pension scheme.



Head of Education and Education Manager (Depute Head of Education) and Teacher (English/General Studies), Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme and contribution to the scheme at the appropriate rate.



Generous Occupational sick pay scheme entitlement for all roles

Other benefits:

Cycle to Work Scheme

Employee Assistance Programme

Access to Blue Light Card scheme offering a range of discounts from large national retainers to local businesses in a wide range of categories including holidays, cars, days out, fashion, gifts, insurance phones and much more!

Investment in workforce development

Complimentary meals for care staff while on duty

On site car parking to name but a few

www.gsc.scot